3 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

The year is drawing to a close, and what a year it has been for the stock market. As of this writing, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 26%, 28%, and 19%, respectively.

That said, there are many growth stocks that have far outpaced the benchmark indexes and could be worth considering for the long term. Here are three investors should know about.

1. Spotify Technology

First up is streaming giant Spotify (NYSE: SPOT).

The company, which operates the most popular music-streaming app in the world, continues to impress markets with its growth. In its most recent quarter (the three months ending on Sept. 30), Spotify reported 640 million monthly active users (MAUs), up 11% from 574 million MAUs one year ago.

In addition, the company's number of paid subscribers jumped 12% to 252 million. Arguably, paid subscribers are an even more important figure to Spotify, as subscription fees account for 88% of the company's total revenue.

At the same time as the company has ramped up its conversion of overall MAUs into paid subscribers, management has also cut costs. Accordingly, Spotify's profitability has soared. The company reported operating income of 454 million euros, compared to only 32 million euros one year earlier.

In summary, Spotify is giving growth-oriented investors what they want to see. The company's user base, revenue, and profits are all expanding, as Spotify continues to tap into new markets and grow its subscriber count. That's a recipe for continued success, which is why investors should consider it as a long-term buy and hold stock.

2. Reddit

Next, there's Reddit (NYSE: RDDT).

Reddit only debuted via an initial public offering (IPO) less than a year ago. Yet, as of this writing, the stock is up a remarkable 180%.

It's all thanks to Reddit's big three financial metrics:

Robust revenue growth

Strong user growth

Sky-high gross margin

Starting with revenue, Reddit has grown its quarterly revenue (for the three months ending on Sept. 30) to $348 million -- an increase of 68% year over year. Similarly, the company's daily active uniques (DAUqs) rose 47% to 97 million.

That's rapid growth, and, best of all, the company is capitalizing on the growth by increasing its profitability. Gross profit margin increased to 90% in its most recent quarter -- the best ever for the company, and more than 200 basis points higher than the same period one year ago.

Granted, Reddit remains a newcomer to the stock market, but its first year as a public company has been remarkable. Growth-seeking investors may want to consider this highflier as a long-term buy-and-hold candidate, given its solid growth and its potential for high profitability further down the road.

3. Nvidia

Last, there's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Clearly, Nvidia has enjoyed a good run; it's already the world's second-largest company (as of this writing), with a market cap of $3.3 trillion.

That said, there are reasons to believe Nvidia's stock can still go higher.

First, consider the company's most recent earnings report (for the three months ending on Oct. 27). Nvidia reported truly amazing numbers; revenue surged 94% year over year to $35 billion. Bear in mind, that's $35 billion in quarterly revenue -- but it's roughly equivalent to the annual revenue for iconic companies like Visa, Netflix, and Starbucks.

What's more, Nvidia's sales have surged to these incredible heights in just a couple of years. For example, in the same period two years ago, Nvidia reported revenue of less than $6 billion.

In other words, the demand-side growth for artificial intelligence (AI) chips has been staggering. Moreover, it's not expected to end anytime soon. In addition to the fantastic results that Nvidia reported, company leadership also provided guidance that was above expectations. In short, management expects future sales of the company's Blackwell AI chips to be even stronger than previously forecast.

To close, Nvidia's prominent role in the AI ecosystem make it a compelling choice for investors who are seeking a buy-and-hold stock in the AI sector.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $363,671 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,954 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $486,533!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Jake Lerch has positions in Nvidia, Reddit, Spotify Technology, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Nvidia, Spotify Technology, Starbucks, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.