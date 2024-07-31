3 Brandes Mutual Funds for Long-Term Returns

Brandes Investment Partners, established in 1974, oversees both equity and fixed-income assets through a value-based investment strategy. With its office in San Diego and additional branches in Milwaukee, Toronto, Dublin and Singapore, Brandes mutual funds are recognized for their attractive price-to-earnings ratios and higher dividend yields. The firm has an experienced team and global presence, making Brandes mutual funds a reliable option for value-oriented investments.

Investing in Brandes mutual funds seems to be a wise decision now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Brandes mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Brandes Global Equity BGEAX fund invests in U.S. and foreign companies’ equity securities, typically targeting those with market capitalization exceeding $5 billion at the time of investment.

Brian A. Matthews has been the lead manager of BGEAX since Jan 30, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (3.1%), Wells Fargo & Co (2.9%) and Embraer S.A. (2.7%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

BGEAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.8% and 10.3%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.25%. BGEAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Brandes International Equity BIEAX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies from at least three countries outside the United States. BIEAX advisors focus on foreign companies with a market capitalization greater than $5 billion at the time of acquisition.

Brent V. Woods has been the lead manager of BIEAX since Dec 30, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (3.6%), Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (3%) and Embraer S.A. (2.8%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

BIEAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.12%. BIEAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1

Brandes International Small Cap Equity BINCX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with small-market capitalization. BINCX advisors also invest in securities issued by companies located in emerging markets.

Bryan Barrett has been the lead manager of BINCX since Feb 9, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Embraer S.A. (5.6%), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (3.3%) and Pax Global Technology Ltd (3.1%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

BINCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.5% and 12.8%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 2.09%. BINCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (BGEAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BIEAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BINCX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.