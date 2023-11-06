3 Brandes Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns

Brandes Investment Partners, founded in 1974, is a global investment management firm with a diverse portfolio of services, including fixed-income, equity and mutual funds. Their average expense ratio for funds stands at 1.17%. An impressive 56% of its mutual funds are no-load.



As of Mar 30, 2023, it has $17.5 billion in assets under management. With its range of investment options, strategic approach and proven track record, Brandes mutual funds stands as a reliable choice for investments.



Nonetheless, investing in Brandes mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three Brandes mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.



Brandes Global Equity Fund BGVCX invests in U.S. and foreign companies’ equity securities, typically targeting those with market capitalization exceeding $5 billion at the time of investment.



Brian A. Matthews has been the lead manager of BGVCX since Jan 30, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Sanofi (2.8%), Wells Fargo & Co (2.6%) and UBS Group AG (2.5%) as of Jun 30, 2023.



BGVCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14% and 4.6%, respectively. BGVCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 2%.



Brandes International Equity Fund BIECX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies from at least three countries outside the United States. BIECX advisors focus on foreign companies with market capitalization greater than $5 billion at the time of acquisition.



Brent V. Woods has been the lead manager of BIECX since Dec 30, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (3.6%), HeidelbergCement AG (2.7%) and SAP SE (2.5%) as of Jun 30, 2023.



BIECX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.2% and 3%, respectively. BIECX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.89%.



Brandes Small Cap Value Fund BSCAX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with small market capitalization. BSCAX advisors also invest its assets in securities of companies situated outside the United States.

Bryan Barrett has been the lead manager of BSCAX since Feb 9, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Moog Inc. (4.8%), Park Aerospace Corp (4.5%) and Graham Corp (4.4%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



BSCAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.1% and 9.1%, respectively. BSCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.15%.



