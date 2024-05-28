3 Brandes Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Established in 1974, Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. is an investment company located in San Diego, with offices in Milwaukee, Toronto, Dublin and Singapore. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company managed assets totaling $23.9 billion. Brandes provides a diverse range of investment opportunities encompassing fixed-income securities, equities and mutual funds tailored for both individual clients globally.

The mutual funds offered by Brandes are deeply rooted in the value investing principles established by Benjamin Graham. Their systematic approach to investing through research practices and a diverse range of portfolio options makes Brandes mutual funds appealing.

Nonetheless, investing in Brandes mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Brandes mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Brandes Global Equity BGEAX fund invests in U.S. and foreign companies’ equity securities, typically targeting those with market capitalization exceeding $5 billion at the time of investment.

Brian A. Matthews has been the lead manager of BGEAX since Jan 30, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like UBS Group AG (3%), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (2.9%) and Wells Fargo & Co (2.8%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

BGEAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.3% and 9.5%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.25%. BGEAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Brandes International Equity BIEAX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies from at least three countries outside the United States. BIEAX advisors focus on foreign companies with a market capitalization greater than $5 billion at the time of acquisition.

Brent V. Woods has been the lead manager of BIEAX since Dec 30, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (3.3%), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (3%) and HeidelbergCement AG (2.6%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

BIEAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.7% and 7.2%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.13%. BIEAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1

Brandes International Small Cap Equity BINCX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with small-market capitalization. BINCX advisors also invest in securities issued by companies located in emerging markets.

Bryan Barrett has been the lead manager of BINCX since Feb 9, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Embraer S.A. (5.1%), C&C Group plc (3.1%) and Pax Global Technology Ltd (3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

BINCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.2% and 10.9%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 2.11%. BINCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.