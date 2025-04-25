3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year

While much of the market has been on shaky ground in 2025, rattled by global uncertainties, trade tensions, and economic fears, a few boring but reliable companies have quietly delivered solid returns. Unlike the hype surrounding high-growth tech stocks or the once-mighty Magnificent Seven, these less flashy names have offered investors both safety and firm performance.

Here are three stocks that are quietly outperforming the market and proving to be smart, stable investments in an otherwise volatile year.

The Southern Company

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), a leading electric and gas utility in the southeastern United States, has demonstrated impressive strength in 2025. While the S&P 500 remains down nearly 7% year-to-date, despite a recent bounce, SO is up roughly 11% YTD and has gained almost 25% over the past 12 months.

As the second-largest holding in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLU) and with a market capitalization of nearly $100 billion, Southern is a heavyweight in its sector. In recent months, utilities have seen strong inflows as investors seek stability and yield amid macro uncertainty, and SO has been a clear beneficiary. Its dependable business model, recession-resilient earnings, and strong regional presence have made it a haven for investors.

Southern offers a solid dividend yield of 3.16% along with its strong stock performance. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average and is now in a bullish consolidation pattern, just 3.6% off its 52-week high. Investors will be closely watching as the company reports its Q1 earnings on May 1. Last quarter, Southern slightly missed EPS expectations by a penny but beat on revenue, reporting $6.34 billion versus forecasts of $5.9 billion.

The Coca-Cola Company

Consumer staples giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has also been a major winner in 2025, with shares up nearly 17% year-to-date, outperforming the broader market and even the consumer staples sector as a whole. The company’s consistent global demand, pricing power, and defensive qualities have helped it thrive while many tech names have faltered.

KO has also seen strong institutional support. Over the past 12 months, institutional inflows totaled nearly $18 billion, with $10 billion being recorded in the last quarter of 2024. This conviction reflects a growing appetite for safety, consistency, and yield, three things Coca-Cola offers in abundance.

Analysts remain bullish. The stock holds a consensus Buy rating across 20 analysts, with an average price target of $75.06, implying further upside from current levels. Coca-Cola is set to report earnings on April 29. Last quarter, the company exceeded expectations with EPS of $0.55, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.51. The stock also boasts a remarkable 64-year streak of dividend increases and currently yields 2.81%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon (NYSE: VZ), the largest wireless provider in the U.S., rounds out the trio of boring but outperforming stocks. The telecom giant is 7% on the year, outperforming the S&P 500 while offering a substantial 6.3% dividend yield. For income-focused investors, Verizon has been a bright spot in a choppy market.

The company recently reported strong Q1 2025 results on April 22, delivering an EPS of $1.19, ahead of the $1.15 consensus. Revenue also beat expectations at $33.5 billion, a 1.5% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA reached $12.6 billion, and wireless service revenue climbed 3%. Verizon also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, offering reassurance amid broader market uncertainty.

Verizon has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and continues to generate strong free cash flow, making it an attractive option for long-term investors seeking both growth and yield. Technically, the stock remains above its rising 200-day moving average, signaling ongoing strength.

