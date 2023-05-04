3 'Boring' Stocks Crushing the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years

During volatile periods in the market, a more conservative approach should be considered. Investors can implement the style in several ways, including targeting companies with an established track record of success throughout decades of operations.

Three Dividend Aristocrats – W.W. Grainger GWW, Procter & Gamble PG, and McDonald’s MCD – are all examples of companies that have stood the test of time.

And while these investments are typically labeled as ‘boring,’ their stability is undeniable. Below is a chart illustrating the total return performance of all three stocks above over the last five years, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Perhaps to the surprise of some, all three have outperformed the S&P 500 in this more extended timeframe, which doesn’t sound very ‘boring’ to me.

Procter & Gamble

Consumer Staples titan Procter & Gamble posted better-than-expected results and provided optimistic guidance in its latest release, helping shares close 3.5% higher post-earnings. Earnings improved 3% year-over-year, whereas revenue saw growth of 4%.

As we can see in the chart below, the company’s revenue growth has been steady over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PG’s annual dividend currently yields 2.4%, below the Zacks Consumer Staples sector average modestly. In addition, the company’s 6.3% five-year annualized dividend growth rate is undoubtedly a major positive.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares are a bit expensive at the moment, with the current 26.7X forward earnings multiple well above the 24.1X five-year median.

PG currently carries a Style Score of “D” for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

W.W. Grainger

Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across all timeframes for GWW over the last several months, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s dividend presently yields a respectable 1% annually, with a payout ratio sitting sustainably at 21% of its earnings. As we can see below, the company has shown a commitment to increasingly rewarding its shareholders.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On top of a shareholder-friendly nature, W.W. Grainger’s growth projections are solid, with earnings forecasted to climb 18% in its current fiscal year (FY23) and a further 6% in FY24.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s posted results that came in well above expectations in its latest print, delivering a positive 14% EPS surprise. Currently, the stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCD’s annual dividend currently yields 2.1%, nearly double that of the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average. Impressively, the company’s payout has grown by 10% just over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

For those seeking reliability, all three Dividend Aristocrats above – W.W. Grainger GWW, Procter & Gamble PG, and McDonald’s MCD – could be considered.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, have provided market-beating returns over the last five years, and are fully established with decades of operations.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.