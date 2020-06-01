3 “Boring” Funds That Crush Stocks, Pay Up to 8.6%

By Michael Foster

Today weaEURtmre going to dive into the three best closed end funds of all time. These retirement-changing dividend playsaEUR"yielding all the way up to 8.6%!aEUR"have not only been crushing all other CEFs, but theyaEURtmve been demolishing the S&P 500, as well.

ThataEURtms just not supposed to happen!

After all, the pundits are constantly telling us that actively managed funds should not beat the S&P 500, and youaEURtmd be better off with a low-cost index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

But these three CEFs have been crushing VOO for yearsaEUR"and theyaEURtmre on track to keep doing so.

ThataEURtms not all they offeraEUR"these funds also pay dividends more than three times higher than the S&P 500 average, boosting your nest egg while giving you a much bigger cash stream than you could ever get from index funds.

Market-Crushing CEF #1: A Smartly Run Healthcare Fund Paying 5.9%

Our first fund is the BlackRock Health Sciences Fund (BME), a biotech and pharma CEF that leverages a deep bench of medical experts to identify companies likely to make the biggest breakthroughsaEUR"a critical skill in a world dealing with the coronavirus.

The fund has Merck & Co. (MRK.B), which recently bought a firm working on a vaccine for COVID-19, among its top 10 holdings. It also owns medical-device makers Medtronic (MDT) and Baxter International (BAX), as well as Zoetis (ZTS), an animal-health firm thataEURtms positioned to profit from the mass of pet adoptions weaEURtmve seen during the lockdown.

And talk about performance: this 5.9%-yielderaEURtms expertly assembled portfolio has nearly doubled the S&P 500aEURtms return since inception (note that all charts below include these fundsaEURtm dividends).

Destroying the Index



This is a classic example of market expertise and specialization giving an edge that most individual investors simply canaEURtmt take advantage of. ThataEURtms why BME has become one of the best closed-end funds of all time, with a 15.8% annualized return over the last decade.

Market-Crushing CEF #2: 6.6% Dividends From the Biggest Names in Tech

On BMEaEURtms heels is the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), which holds the stocks in the tech-weighted NASDAQ 100 index, including leading disrupters like Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB).

The key thing to remember with QQQX is that it writes call options (a kind of insurance on the portfolio) that give it a cash stream. That is how the fund can deliver a 6.6% yield despite the low- or no-yielding stocks in which it invests. And QQQX has been beating the index for almost all of its history.

Ahead of the Market Again



With a 14.9% annualized return, QQQXaEURtms more diversified portfolio gets you less concentration risk than BME with a similar return. Plus, its hedged approach makes it an appealing way to get exposure to tech while mitigating the sectoraEURtms sometimes-wild price movements.

Market-Crushing CEF #3: A aEURoeBoringaEUR Fund With a Massive 8.6% Payout

Utilities are famous for being dull: with few bankruptcies, accounting scandals or risks to their business models, these firms are a great place to invest for income. This is why the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), a utility-focused CEF, can afford to pay an 8.6% dividend.

And thereaEURtms nothing boring about this return:

Sleepy Fund Racks Up Huge Gains



With a 14.2% annualized return over the last decade, UTF has beaten the index and come close to the more volatile tech and pharma funds ahead of it. ThereaEURtms a reason why UTF is a CEF-investor favorite!

One Last Thing aEUR

