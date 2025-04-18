3 Books Tony Robbins Has Recommended — and What You Can Learn From Them

Tony Robbins is a world-famous life coach who’s best known for his live events and motivational speaking tours. But as a best-selling author, he also knows a thing or two about the power of a good book. Robbins frequently stresses the value of reading and claimed in an interview to have devoured 700 books before he turned 18.

A literary resume like that is too vast to chronicle concisely, so GOBankingRates highlighted the top three books that Robbins recommends for their ability to teach ordinary people extraordinary skills for success.

‘The TB12 Method’ by Tom Brady

Although Tony Robbins is not known for his athletic endeavors, one of his most recommended books is from none other than — sorry, Joe Montana fans — the undisputed greatest quarterback of all time: Tom Brady.

On his Facebook page, which was linked to an endorsement of the book “The TB12 Method,” Robbins referred to Brady as his “dear friend.” On his YouTube channel, Robbins revealed why he doesn’t think it matters that Brady’s specialty is football because his true skill is winning.

“Now in his 40s and still considered one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, Tom Brady knows a thing or two about performing at an elite level,” Robbins wrote. “In this book, Tom Brady discusses his strategies for succeeding on and off the field.”

‘As A Man Thinketh’ by James Allen

“As A Man Thinketh” is a classic that delves into the art of thinking. It reveals how — when pursued as a skill and a science — critical thinking can solve every problem a person encounters.

Robbins wrote on his Facebook page, “‘As a Man Thinketh’ by James Allen is a book everyone should read. I’ve read it more than a dozen times and I often gift it because it’s concise, easy to read, but also deeply profound. For anyone who wants to understand how your thoughts really, truly shape everything in your life that you feel and experience, this book is a must-read.”

‘Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail’ by Ray Dalio

Like Tom Brady, Ray Dalio’s niche is not one that most people aspire to — but as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, his true specialty is success.

Also like Brady, Robbins believes ordinary people can apply the lessons of Dalio’s book “Principles” to any endeavor they pursue. On the book’s official page, Amazon quotes Robbins as saying, “Ray Dalio has an uncanny capacity to understand what is happening in the world and develop principles that allow him to prepare for what’s ahead. ‘Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order’ is a must-read full of insights into where the world is today and where it’s going.”

