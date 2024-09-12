3 BNY Mellon Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

BNY Mellon Investment Management manages $2 trillion in assets as of March 31, 2024. Provides a diverse range of mutual funds across seven distinct investment companies specializing in equities, bonds and alternative investments. This structure enables BNY Mellon to offer an array of investment approaches while leveraging shared resources and international distribution networks. These elements make BNY Mellon an appealing investment option.

Investing in BNY Mellon mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three BNY Mellon mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund DREVX invests in equity securities of large-cap companies. DREVX advisors use fundamental analysis to create a broadly varied portfolio comprising growth stocks, value stocks or both.

Karen Miki Behr has been the lead manager of DREVX since Sept. 22, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (8.6%), Microsoft Corp (7.6%), (8.6%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (4.8%) as of Dec. 31, 2023.

DREVX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.9% and 17.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.69%. DREVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BNY Mellon Income Stock MPISX invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks, emphasizing value and growth characteristics. MPISX advisors prefer to invest in convertible bonds, preferred stocks, fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts and money market instruments.

John C Bailer has been the lead manager of MPISX since Dec. 30, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.9%), AT&T Inc. (3.9%) and Medtronic plc (3.9%) as of May 29, 2024.

MPISX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.6% and 11.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.89%. MPISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources DLDRX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign natural resources and natural resources-related sectors companies, irrespective of market capitalization. DLDRX also invests in emerging markets securities with similar economic characteristics.

David S. Intoppa has been the lead manager of DLDRX since Nov. 20, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (4.8%), Phillips 66 (4.7%) and EQT Corp (4.6%) as of March 31, 2024.

DLDRX 's 3-year and 5-year returns are 20.8% and 18.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.91%. DLDRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.