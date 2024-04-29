3 BNY Mellon Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns

Founded in 2007 following the merger of The Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY Mellon is a known financial services company based in New York. It offers a diverse range of services such as investment management, investment services and wealth management.

BNY Mellon operates seven investment firms within its structure each bringing a unique investment philosophy and approach. As of Dec 31, 2023, BNY Mellon boasted assets under custody and administration totaling $47.8 trillion and assets under management amounting to $2.0 trillion.

With a focus on client satisfaction and a history of stability and innovation, BNY Mellon mutual funds remain a trusted option for investments.

Investing in BNY Mellon mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three BNY Mellon mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund DRGVX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in stocks of companies that have value, sound business fundamentals, and positive business momentum evaluated on extensive quantitative and fundamental research using a bottom-up approach by portfolio managers. DRGVX also invests a small portion of its net assets in foreign equity securities with similar economic features.

Keith Howell Jr. has been one of the lead managers of DRGVX since Sep 21, 2021. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Berkshire Hathaway (4.3%), JPMorgan Chase (4.2%) and Danaher (3.3%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

DRGVX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 14.5% and 15.4%, respectively. Net expense ratio is 0.68%. DRGVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund DLDRX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign natural resources and natural resources-related sectors companies, irrespective of market capitalization. DLDRX also invests in emerging markets securities with similar economic characteristics.

David S. Intoppa has been one of the lead managers of DLDRX since Nov 20, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Weatherford International plc (4.7%), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (4.7%) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (4.6%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

DLDRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 21% and 18.2%, respectively. Net expense ratio is 0.90%. DLDRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund DFLAX invests most of its assets in floating-rate loans and other floating-rate securities.

Kevin L. Cronk has been one of the lead managers of DFLAX since May 23, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like McAfee Corp (0.8%), Gainwell Technologies Corp (0.8%) and Verscend Technologies Corp (0.8%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

DFLAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively. Net expense ratio is 1.02%. DFLAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

