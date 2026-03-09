3 BNY Mellon Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Portfolio

BNY Mellon is a global investment firm that goes back to 1784. As of Dec. 31, 2025, managed $2 trillion in assets under management. It has more than 35 locations around the globe. The mutual fund division of BNY Mellon offers a vast array of investment choices to achieve exposure to a variety of domestic and international market opportunities. The mutual fund choices fall into several categories, such as equities, fixed income and multi-asset. BNY Mellon mutual funds are run by investment managers. Each manager brings his or her own individual knowledge, expertise, and market insights to the investment decision-making process

We have chosen three BNY Mellon mutual funds —BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund (DQIAX), BNY Mellon Developed Markets Real Estate Securities Fund (DRLAX) and BNY Mellon Large Cap Equity Fund (DLQAX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities, focusing mainly on dividend-paying stocks. DQIAX advisors use a proprietary model to select and rank companies and may invest in both value and growth stocks.

Peter D. Goslin has been the lead manager of DQIAX since Feb. 27, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (6.7%), Apple Inc. (6.3%) and Microsoft Corp (5.6%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

DQIAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.5% and 16.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.02%. DQIAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BNY Mellon Developed Markets Real Estate Securities Fund invests most of its assets in publicly traded real estate companies, including REITs and real estate operating firms.

Dean Frankel has been the lead manager of DRLAX since Dec. 29, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Welltower Inc. (6.2%), Equinix Inc (5.4%) and Prologis, Inc. (4.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

DRLAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 5.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.30%. DRLAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BNY Mellon Large Cap Equity Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies, generally those with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more.

John C Bailer has been the lead manager of DLQAX since Oct. 23, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (9.4%), Microsoft Corp (7.6%) and Apple Inc. (5.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

DLQAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.7% and 10.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. DLQAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.