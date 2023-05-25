3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for a Healthy and Wealthy Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While the concept of heavily bidding up blue-chip stocks for a healthy portfolio isn’t exactly the most exciting proposition, under the present circumstances, it could be the most sensible. Fundamentally, with Democrats and Republicans at loggerheads over the debt ceiling crisis, anything can happen. At the moment, Reuters reports that the two sides have made progress. Unfortunately, a deal remains in doubt.

Naturally, the biggest concern centers on the U.S. defaulting on its obligations. Such a catastrophic outcome may lead to a recession or even a global financial crisis if the default is protracted. At the same time, hiking the debt ceiling every time policymakers run into budgetary concerns raises a moral dilemma. Either way, the nation stands at a delicate juncture, which cynically bodes well for top blue-chip stocks to buy.

Basically, investors enjoy confidence in the biggest and most established enterprises. As well, market participants should consider ideas that would be relevant irrespective of outside circumstances. Below are healthy and wealthy portfolio stocks to consider.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Academically, soft-drink giant Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) does not exactly represent a must-have brand. I mean, as long as you have access to clean drinking water, Coca-Cola’s often-sugary beverages represent wants, not needs. However, it’s also fair to point out that Americans love their pick-me-ups. By one statistic, about 90% of us consume caffeine in some form on a daily basis.

Therefore, it’s quite plausible that Coca-Cola may benefit from the trade-down effect. Irrespective of whatever happens with the debt deal, the consumer economy may struggle. In response, folks might eschew buying coffee at an overpriced café (not naming names) for cans of Coke. Obviously, going the grocery store route offers consumers much more bang for the buck.

Certainly, it appears that Wall Street analysts and I are on the same page. KO carries a consensus strong buy view, with experts on average issuing a price target of $69.64. This forecast implies over 14% upside potential. Predominantly, Coca-Cola’s strength centers on its profitability. For example, its trailing-year net margin clocks in at 22.69%, above 94.39% of its peers. Therefore, KO is a great example of blue-chip stock for a healthy portfolio.

Allstate (ALL)

If you’re focused on investing in blue-chip stocks during this tumultuous period, then insurance stalwart Allstate (NYSE:ALL) should be high on your radar. To be clear, insurance firms represent boring investment ideas. And typically, they lack distinct overall strength in their financials. Nevertheless, companies like Allstate may thrive because they command a captive or hostage audience.

For example, in almost every state, drivers must carry auto insurance. Even for the rare states that allow exemptions, the dynamic begs the question: why would you take up such an offer? According to data from the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), traffic fatalities increased by 18.4% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Of course, auto insurance doesn’t resuscitate people. However, the data above confirms that following the pandemic, roadways have become more dangerous. Therefore, ALL makes sense as one of the blue-chip stocks for a healthy portfolio. Lastly, analysts peg ALL as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target lands at $134.27, implying over 18% upside potential.

CVS Health (CVS)

While the top blue-chip stocks to buy carry a reputation for safety and reliability, sometimes, you just want to speculate. Fortunately, you don’t always have to turn to the garbage bin of the capital market for that endeavor. Instead, you can look at entities like CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Though the retail pharmacy giant commands a relevant profile, the market just doesn’t see the upside narrative.

According to a Barron’s report, CVS earlier in May beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Unfortunately, management also lowered guidance for the full year. Naturally, with the equities sector representing a forward-looking arena, CVS tanked. Since the January opener, shares tumbled nearly 26%. In the past six months, they’re down over 32%.

However, what might make CVS one of the blue-chip stocks for a healthy portfolio focuses on analyst sentiment. Even with the disappointing news during the Q1 disclosure, several analysts view shares as a buy. On average, the experts forecast a price target of $95.88, implying over 39% upside potential.

