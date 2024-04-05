3 Blue-Chip Retail Stocks Charting Your Course of Investment

In the dynamic world of investing, finding the right balance between risk and reward is like walking a tightrope. While the promise of quick profits can be alluring, it is equally important to anchor your portfolio with stable, long-term investments. This approach is essential now more than ever when there are speculations that the Federal Reserve might reconsider interest rate cuts if inflation persists. Adding to the uncertainty, surging oil prices are causing ripples in the stock market.



Rather than chasing after high-risk, high-reward stocks that often make headlines, investors should meticulously assess market dynamics and develop a well-thought-out investment strategy. The emphasis should be on well-established companies with a proven record and resilience to weather economic downturns.



For long-term stability and consistent growth, market experts incline toward highly reputable companies with substantial market capitalization, commonly known as blue-chip companies. These industry giants showcase financial resilience and have a history of delivering robust returns to shareholders.



Blue-chip companies are less susceptible to sudden stock price fluctuations, making them a reliable choice for experienced and novice investors. For those seeking regular income, blue-chip companies provide steady dividend payouts, adding to their stability.



These companies boast a winning combination of established market positions, strong brand recognition, loyal customer bases and extensive market penetration. These traits give them a distinct competitive advantage, make them investor favorites and unlock growth opportunities.



By investing in blue-chip stocks, investors can build a well-diversified portfolio. Here, we have identified three stocks from the Retail - Wholesale sector — Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST. Thanks to successful business operations, these bellwethers have withstood multiple market gyrations and delivered returns to investors. These blue-chip stocks have balance sheet strength to tackle any untoward market volatility.

Past-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

3 Prominent Picks

Walmart: This omnichannel retail giant has been diligently working to strengthen its already formidable presence in the market. The company has embarked on a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives, encompassing acquisitions, partnerships, and significant improvements in its delivery and payment systems. Simultaneously, Walmart is committed to elevating its merchandise offerings, ensuring a diverse and appealing product assortment. Innovation extends to its supply chain, wherein the company is enhancing capacity and introducing cutting-edge solutions.



Walmart has a market cap of $479.5 billion as of April 4, 2024. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 3.6% and 6.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of about 21 cents per share (83 cents annualized), giving a 1.4% yield at the current stock price. WMT’s payout ratio is 34, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 1.8%. (Check WMT’s dividend history here)



Home Depot: Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, HD stands as another distinguished blue-chip stock, dominating the home improvement retail sector. Its consistent expansion in the Professional and Do-It-Yourself segments, fortified by an extensive product lineup and digital innovations, underpins its remarkable success. The company's interconnected retail strategy and robust technological infrastructure have amplified web traffic, leading to growth in digital sales.



Home Depot has a market cap of $354.5 billion. This Zacks Rank #3 stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of $2.25 per share ($9 annualized), giving a 2.5% yield at the current stock price. HD’s payout ratio is 55, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.1%.



Costco: This consumer defensive stock has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. Strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and an emphasis on memberships have been this discount retailer’s primary strengths. Costco's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. Through a calculated approach that involves identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to meet customer preferences, Costco has managed to deepen its roots.



Costco has a market cap of $312.6 billion. This Zacks Rank #3 stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.1% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized), giving a 0.6% yield at the current stock price. COST’s payout ratio is 26, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.7%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.