3 Blue-Chip Powerhouses Set to 4X Your Investment by 2028

In investments, identifying blue-chip stocks with the potential for exponential growth is like sailing in the high tides of the North Sea. Here, three companies are identified as having a financial edge, a market lead, and rapid technological advancements. These companies are stalwarts in their respective fields of transaction processing, data analytics, and semiconductor manufacturing. These companies’ stocks hold the fundamental strength to yield considerable returns.

From the first one’s global lead in payment processing to the second one’s strategic foray into commercial sectors and the third one’s pioneering advancements in semiconductor technology, each company is an ideal case for investment. Read more to learn about the financials, market strategies, and technological breakthroughs that support the valuation growth momentum of these blue-chip powerhouses.

Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy: PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has the fundamental capability to maintain flat year-over-year (YoY) transaction margin dollars under ongoing adverse market conditions and operational changes. This capability is based on its operational edge and strategic management.

Similarly, PayPal’s non-GAAP EPS was boosted by 19% YoY in Q4 2023. This improvement in the bottom line also suggests the company’s capability to generate solid profitability and per-share market value. Furthermore, this rapid growth in the bottom line leads PayPal to build on value momentum.

On the other hand, PayPal’s hold on a vast user base, with 426 million active accounts and 224 million monthly active accounts, signifies its adoption magnitude and market reach. Active accounts have engaged with PayPal’s platform within the past 12 months. Meanwhile, monthly active accounts indicate the number of users who interact with PayPal on a monthly basis.

Additionally, PayPal’s large user base reflects its capability to capture worldwide demand for payment processing. Despite ongoing churn in certain markets, the 1% YoY growth in monthly active accounts in Q4 suggests PayPal’s edge in retaining and engaging users.

Moreover, PayPal has solid Total Payment Volume (TPV) growth based on Braintree, branded checkout, and Venmo. This demonstrates the company’s scalability and deep market penetration. With significant TPV growth, PayPal led the target market as a preferred payment solution. Specifically, PayPal’s 15% YoY growth in TPV in Q4 represents the extent of its captured share of the digital payments market.

Overall, the strong performance of Braintree, branded checkout, and Venmo further accentuates PayPal’s diverse top-line and strategic moat. Finally, by constantly expanding its product portfolio, PayPal drives TPV growth with expansionary valuation potential. You can see why this made our list of the top blue-chip stocks.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) delivers back-to-back top-line growth and a commercial edge that may support its rapid valuation growth. For instance, in Q4 2023, Palantir delivered a 20% YoY increase in revenue, hitting $608 million. Notably, this growth is a 9% sequential increase in the top-line.

The top-line surged to $284 million within its commercial business, a massive +32% YoY change. This segment’s performance is pivotal, as it hit more than $1 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. Furthermore, commercial revenue growth in the United States was boosted by a hyper-YoY change of 70% in Q4. Fundamentally, this indicates a rapid capture of the expanding addressable market.

Additionally, the company focuses on executing bootcamps, targeting AI platforms’ (AIP) current and potential clients, which has yielded considerable results. For instance, Palantir exceeded its target of conducting 500 bootcamps within a year. The company has completed over 560 bootcamps across 465 organizations during 2023. Hence, these bootcamps boost top-line and backlog growth and serve as catalysts for driving customer demand by compressing sales cycles and accelerating the acquisition rate (new customers). The impact of bootcamps can be observed in the surge in enterprise deals signed. For instance, an American cable television provider signed a nearly $3 million deal post-bootcamp.

Additionally, ongoing pilots have been sharply converted into considerable contracts, as demonstrated by a large American consumer packaged goods company. This customer signed a five-year $19 million deal after a two-year prospecting effort.

Overall, the company signed numerous high-value contracts. These contracts include deals worth over $25 million each with large entities such as a big car rental company, a telecommunications giant, and a leading pharmaceutical corporation. Therefore, these deals suggest Palantir’s capability to target diverse industries and capitalize on the demand for related complex analytics. This is easily one of the top blue-chip stocks on the market.

Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) holds the lead in advancing its process technology roadmap to boost its valuation potency. The company is attaining back-to-back milestones and has become the world’s first high-volume manufacturer of logic devices using Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV). For instance, the company is aggressively ramping up Core Ultra on Intel 4 and has attained manufacturing readiness for Intel 3 in Q4 2023.

Moreover, Intel is focused on integrating AI across its product portfolio, targeting the increasing demand for AI in various applications and verticals. The launch of Intel Core Ultra suggests a considerable architectural shift and enables AI capabilities across its product line.

Intel targets to engage in 100% of the AI silicon logic market, leveraging its product edge in high-performance computing and advanced packaging technology. For instance, despite inventory corrections, attaining a record top-line and operating profit in Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) highlights Intel’s solid position in AI-driven applications, particularly automotive AI.

Additionally, Intel plans to launch Sierra Forest (H1 2024) and Granite Rapids, further enhancing its tech capabilities. The company aims to break into the Angstrom era with Intel 20A and Intel 18A. Being ahead of the competition by incorporating gate-all-around and backside power delivery in a single process node two years earlier than expected signifies Intel’s fundamental edge.

Financially, Intel delivered considerable results, exceeding top-line, gross margin, and EPS guidance for the fourth quarter back-to-back. The company also focuses on cost-saving initiatives and will achieve $3 billion in cost savings in 2023. Finally, Intel highlights improvements in operating cash flow, inventory management, and working capital initiatives, representing an uplifted operational edge. Despite macro-adversities, Intel delivered discipline in managing expenses, supporting prolonged value growth. If you are looking for the top blue-chip stocks, start here.

