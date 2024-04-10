3 Blue-Chip Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Stuff Hits the Fan

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Popular due to their stability and reliability during market turbulence, blue-chip stocks are a top choice for many investors, myself included. These companies have a proven record of yielding success in any economic climate. Their resilience during market fluctuations, and consistent long-term historical growth trends, make them essential portfolio assets. When you combine that with defense to get blue-chip defensive stocks, you have a match made in heaven.

As debates rage on with respect to future rate cuts and inflation, April presents an opportunity to explore top blue-chip stocks. Despite trailing growth stocks in terms of returns, blue chips offer potential relative bargains. Over the long-term, patience is likely to be rewarded as markets stabilize and investors seek safety in uncertain times.

While not infallible, blue chips often outperform, presenting a compelling investment opportunity in any market. Here are three I think are worth exploring right now.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Source: Fotazdymak / Shutterstock.com

Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), especially since it announced excellent Q4 earnings results.

Growth was seen more in Mexico and Germany, including some other markets that compensate for the weak areas of United States demand. However, Coca-Cola surpassed its revenue forecast of $10.7 billion, achieving $10.8 billion in revenue for this quarter.

The increase was partly due to higher prices driven by inflation in select markets like Argentina. Despite a projected slowdown to 6-7% organic revenue growth this year, the company anticipates moderating inflationary pricing effects.

In the quarter, sparkling soft drinks and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar drove a 2% increase in unit case volumes, while sports drinks, coffee, and tea saw decreased demand. However, sales in North America slightly declined by 1% despite improvements in dairy, Coca-Cola, and juice.

Moreover, its financial performance was also significantly driven by strong cost management and innovation. Coca-Cola’s recent report reflected a whopping $10.7 billion net income, which shows over a 12% increase from the previous year. You can see why this made our list of the top blue-chip defensive stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B), the conglomerate headed by Warren Buffett, is a top blue-chip stock to own if you want resilient stocks in your portfolio. The investment firm’s market cap is right around $900 billion, and impressively, Berkshire has surpassed the S&P 500’s returns for three years win a row.

Over the past 60 years, the company’s track record is even more impressive. This is a stock that’s delivered investors annualized returns of around 20% per year, far outpacing the overfall market. As a top recession-resistant blue chip stock, the company focuses on continuous growth. This conglomerate has put together some of the world’s best blue-chip assets into one place. In a sense, this is a stock for investors who want to buy and hold a portfolio for decades to own to replicate the overall market. Forget index funds, there’s Berkshire.

Warren Buffet is confident in Berkshire’s potential, and many seasoned investors back this giant. I think Berkshire’s status as a blue-chip giant will remain in Buffett’s presence or after his passing. The team he has compiled is world-class, and retains his long-term vision.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Source: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

It hasn’t been a great past few months for fast food giant McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), with the stock dipping 7%. The company has been hit by slowing sales growth amid price hikes that have simply turned many consumers away. That said, McDonald’s has remained highly profitable, with a shareholder-friendly business model that allows investors to benefit from continued growth via royalties and franchise fees.

Recently, the company announced a collaboration with popular coffee and donut chain Krispy Kreme (NYSE:DNUT), which included menu expansion. McDonald’s provides investors with plenty of financial stability, evidenced by the company’s 2.4% dividend yield. For the past 48 years, McDonald’s hasn’t missed a chance to return capital to shareholders in this way, and I don’t see why that would change.

Dennis Geiger, an analyst from UBS, said the fast-food chain giant could capture most market share despite the economic climate. However, the company is experiencing some trouble in international markets, and spending from U.S. consumers, specifically those in the low income bracket, is still high. That said, UBS maintains a strong buy rating for the stock with a 25% forecast increase in revenue. If you are looking for blue-chip defensive stocks, start here.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Blue-Chip Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Stuff Hits the Fan appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.