3 Blockchain Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever: January 2024

Within the cryptocurrency market and the wonderful world of blockchain, there are many important stocks to buy and hold that make the system work. We are not only talking about cryptocurrency projects, but there are also blockchain companies that make life in the traditional stock markets like the Nasdaq. Here you have these three blockchain stocks to buy and hold. Let’s take a look at them.

Riot Platforms(RIOT)

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is one of the many important companies that make a living on the blockchain. Financially they are very well positioned. Which makes sense because they mine Bitcoin (BTC-USD). And since BTC has been doing well, so has RIOT.

They had a nice $51.9 million in total revenue, supported by a 6% increase in Bitcoin production. They mined approximately 1,106 BTC and their average mining cost was an astonishing -$6141.

But there’s more, they are working on expansion. The Corsicana facility is already up and running and the first building is expected to be operational by the end of Q1 of this year. This is part of their strategy to stay at the forefront of mining the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

Another important company that makes its living in digital asset mining is HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE). It is not only known for its mining work, but is also very famous for its data center operations focused on sustainability and its great skill in GPU computing technology.

During the month of December their mining work produced very good results. They produced a great figure for them of 282.8 Bitcoins. That is an incredible average of 71.6 Bitcoins per Exahash. We are talking about them contributing 1% to the global network.

But not only did they do this in December, they also contributed to their commitment to retaining digital assets with a stockpile of 1,707 BTC, which is an increase of 80 BTC over the previous month.

There is much more in store for HIVE, as part of their strategic planning they decided to acquire 96 Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs to keep their high performance computing and AI capabilities robust.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

And last but not least, Cipher Mining (NADSAQ:CIFR). Well, beyond doing a wonderful job of validating and recording Bitcoin transactions, they recently completed their installation at Odessa and added an incredible 7.2 EH/s of auto-mining capacity in four data centers.

This highlights their dedication to expanding their operation to break more and more boundaries. They smartly made the acquisition of a site in Texas, pre-approved for up to 300 MW of power consumption.

Not only did they make this strategic move, but they went for more, as they made an investment by purchasing 1.2 EH/s of Bitmain S21 equipment at a reasonable $14/TH. This shows their willingness to scale mining operations and their commitment to future profitability.

And as if the above wasn’t exciting enough, Cipher’s joint ventures closed a deal with Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) to acquire 16,700 Avalon A1466 miners, which they plan to deliver in the second quarter of this year.

