3 BlackRock Mutual Funds Worth Considering

BlackRock Inc. offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock provides a wide range of investment solutions to clients.

BlackRock had a total of $6.84 trillion in assets under management (as of Jun 30, 2019) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Investor A BMGAX fund aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests majority of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap U.S. companies, which the fund’s management believes would have more-than-average earnings growth potential. The fund mostly invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities. BMGAX has returned 18.6% in the past three years.

BMGAX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.17%.

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio Investor A Shares BHYAX follows a research-intensive investment objective to generate high levels of income and capital growth. BHYAX invests majority of its assets in high-yield bonds. The fund plays level income, risk and returns by investing in diverse markets. BHYAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%.

James Keenan has been one of the fund managers of BHYAX since 2007.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Investor A Shares CSGEX aims to generate high returns. The fund follows a research-intensive process and invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies that have ample scope for growth. The fund mostly invests in U.S. companies. CSGEX has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%.

As of the end of February 2020, CSGEX held 446 issues with 1.43% of its assets invested in ESCO Technologies Inc.

