3 BlackRock Mutual Funds to Snap Up

BlackRock Inc. offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.

BlackRock had a total of $6.84 trillion in assets under management (as of Jun 30, 2019) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Investor A Shares CSGEX aims to generate high returns. The fund follows a research-intensive process and invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies that have ample scope for growth. The fund mostly invests in U.S. companies. CSGEX has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%.

Travis Cooke is one of the fund managers of CSGEX since 2013.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Investor A Shares BDSAX seeks growth of capital for the long run. The fund invests a bulk of its assets in equity securities of companies that are included on the Russell 2000 Index. BDSAX aims to buy both preferred and common stocks. BDSAX has returned 10% in the last three-year period.

As of October 2019, BDSAX held 640 issues with 1.38% of its assets invested in Cirrus Logic Inc.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap U.S. companies which the fund’s management feels would have more-than-average earnings growth potential. The fund mostly invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities. BMGAX has returned 23.1% in the past three years.

BMGAXhas an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.17%.

