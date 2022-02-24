3 BlackRock Mutual Funds to Buy for Sparkling Returns

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $9.46 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Sep 30, 2021, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.

Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock mutual funds, namely., BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX, BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Class K BPLBX, and BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund Investor A1 Shares MDNKX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of BlackRock mutual funds.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares seeks \long-term capital appreciation. BMGAX invests the majority share of its assets in equity securities of domestic mid-capitalization companies with above-average earnings growth potential.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares has three-year annualized returns of 20.1%. As of the end of January 2022, BMGAX held 73 issues with 3.17% of its assets invested in MSCI Inc.

BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Class K aims for capital appreciation over the long term. BPLBX invests most of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and U.S. and non-U.S. corporations. BPLBX may also invest a small part of its assets in emerging market non-investment grade bonds or securities.

BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Class K has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%.BPLBX has an expense ratio of 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.63%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund Investor A1 Shares seeks to provide income exempt from Federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. MDNKX invests the bulk of its assets in investment grade New York municipal bonds including short-term tax-exempt obligations, like municipal notes, variable rate demand obligations, private activity bonds and insured municipal bonds.

BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund Investor A1 Shares has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%. Theodore R. Jaeckel has been one of the fund managers of MDNKX since 1994.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all BlackRock mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of BlackRock mutual funds.

