3 BlackRock Mutual Funds that Should Be on Your Radar

BlackRock Inc. had a total of $8.68 trillion assets under management (as of Dec 31, 2020) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

BlackRock offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX fund aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap U.S. companies, which the fund’s management believes would have more-than-average earnings growth potential. The fund mostly invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities. BMGAX has returned 23.9% in the past three years.

Lawrence G. Kemp is one of the fund managers of BMGAX since 2013.

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio Investor A Shares BHYAX follows a research-intensive investment objective to generate high levels of income and capital growth. BHYAX invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds. The fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in non-dollar denominated bonds of issuers located outside of the United States. BHYAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.8%.

As of the end of March 2021, BHYAX held 1,642 issues with 1.33% of its assets invested in TransDigm, Inc. 6.25%.

BlackRock CoreAlpha Bond Fund Investor A Shares BCRAX aims to offer income and capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in bonds. The fund may also invest in bonds issued by companies located in foreign countries including those in emerging markets. BCRAX has three-year annualized returns of 5%.

BCRAX has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared with the category average of 0.62%.

