3 BlackRock Mutual Funds to Navigate a Choppy Market

Founded in 1988, New York-based BlackRock Inc. BLK offers investment, advisory and risk management solutions in various asset classes like equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment and real estate. It has more than 19,000 employees and is present in 42 countries.

On April 11, BlackRock reported having $11.58 trillion worth of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. It reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $11.30 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.25. Revenues in the quarter came in at $5.28 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.33 billion. The figure, however, increased 12% year over year.

This performance underscores investor trust in BlackRock’s diversified and risk-aware approach, as well as its innovative capabilities. Recent moves such as acquiring infrastructure platform GIP and launching AI and blockchain initiatives highlight its commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

For investors exploring mutual funds, BlackRock’s offerings stand out for their diversification, active management and cost efficiency. Its mutual funds, including the popular LifePath target-date series, provide automatic asset allocation adjustments aligned with investors’ retirement timelines

Backed by deep research teams and global reach, these funds tap into BlackRock’s strength in both public markets and alternative assets like infrastructure and private credit.

Even as passive investing via ETFs continues to grow, mutual funds remain highly relevant for specific investment goals. They offer tax advantages, professional management and ease for retirement or goals-based planning. With a track record of outperformance, competitive fees and a formidable balance sheet, BlackRock mutual funds remain compelling options.

In summary, BlackRock is well-positioned amid evolving markets, delivering solid earnings, disciplined inflows and strategic innovation. Its mutual funds combine diversification, easing of management and cost-effective access to global opportunities. These are qualities that justify consideration from investors seeking both stability and growth.

Hence, astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000, as well as carry a low expense ratio.

BlackRock Balanced Investor MDCPX invests in equity securities, fixed-income securities and derivatives. MDCPX advisors base their investment decision on how attractive that category appears relative to the others. The advisors intend to invest at least 25% of the assets in equity securities and at least 25% in senior fixed-income securities, such as U.S. government debt securities, corporate debt securities and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.

Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of MDCPX since June 2017. The three top holdings for MDCPX are Apple (3%), Microsoft (2.4%) and Nvidia (2.4%).

MDCPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.9% and 9.3%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.77%. MDCPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core Fund MDLRX invests in large-cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics. MDLRX advisors primarily invest in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities, or other financial instruments that are components of or have characteristics similar to the securities included in the Russell 1000 Index.

Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of MDLRX since June 2017. The three top holdings for MDLRX are Apple (6.8%), Microsoft (6.6%) and Nvidia (5.9%).

MDLRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.7% and 15%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.73%. MDLRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Group Investor BMCAX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in large-cap equity securities of U.S. issuers and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics. BMCAX advisors define large-cap as those equity securities that, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of BMCAX since June 2017. The three top holdings for BMCAX are Apple (9.6%), Microsoft (8.2%) and Nvidia (7%).

BMCAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.3% and 15.9%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.87%. BMCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

