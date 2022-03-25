3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $9.46 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Sep 30, 2021, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.

Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock mutual funds, viz, BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio Investor A BHYAX, BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc.Investor A Shares MDILX, and BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Class K BPLBX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of BlackRock mutual funds .

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio Investor A seeks to increase total returns by prudent investments in non-investment grade bonds with 10-year maturities or less. BHYAX invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds and convertible and preferred securities.

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio Investor A has three-year annualized returns of 4.9%. As of the end of February 2022, BHYAX had 75.92% of its assets invested in Total Misc. Bonds.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc.Investor A Shares seeks long-term capital growth. MDILX invests the majority of its total assets outside the United States, in global equity securities of mostly medium and large market capitalization.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc.Investor A Shares has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. James Bristow has been one of the fund managers of MDILX since 2007.

BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Class K seeks to invest the majority of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds issued globally, both by governments and corporations. BPLBX invests a part of its assets in non-investment grade bonds or securities of emerging markets.

BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Class K has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%. BPLBX has an expense ratio of 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.63%.

