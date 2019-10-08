3 BlackRock Mutual Funds For a Steady Portfolio

BlackRock Inc. offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.

BlackRock had a total of $6.84 trillion in assets under management (as of Jun 30, 2019) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

BlackRock Total Emerging Markets Fund Investor A BEEAX follows a risk-managed approach to offer total returns that carry less risk. The fund invests in a broadly diversified pool of traditional and non-traditional emerging market stocks. The fund moderates the risks of emerging market investing so as to invest more effectively in the diversified pool. BEEAX has three–year annualized returns of 2%.

BEEAX has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared with the category average of 1.33%.

BlackRock High Yield Bond Fund Investor A BHYAX follows a research-intensive investment objective to generate high levels of income and capital growth. BHYAX invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds. The fund plays level income, risk and returns by investing in diverse markets. BHYAX has three–year annualized returns of 6.1%.

As of August 2019, BHYAX held 1,269 issues with 2.06% of its assets invested in TransDigm, Inc. 6.25%.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Investor A CSGEX aims to generate high returns. The fund follows a research intensive process and invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies that have ample scope for growth. The fund mostly invests in U.S. companies. CSGEX has three–year annualized returns of 10.8%.

Travis Cooke is one of the fund managers of CSGEX since 2013.

