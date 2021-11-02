3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for a Spectacular Portfolio

BlackRock Inc. had a total of $9.46 trillion assets under management (as of Sep 30, 2021) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

BlackRock offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio Investor A Shares BHYAX aims to maximize total return, consistent with income generation and prudent investment management. BHYAX invests primarily in non-investment grade bonds with maturities of 10 years or less. It normally invests at least 80% of its assets in high yield bonds. BHYAX has returned 6% in the past three years.

James Keenan is one of the fund managers of BHYAX since 2007.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities of domestic mid-capitalization companies that have above-average earnings growth potential. BMGAX has returned 22.4% in the past three years.

As of the end of September 2021, BMGAX held 74 issues, with 3.40% of its assets invested in MSCI Inc.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares MDILX aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in stocks of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests a minimum of 75% of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization. The fund has a three-year annualized return of 15%.

MDILX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

