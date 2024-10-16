3 BlackRock Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio for Solid Gains

Investors are more comfortable as favorable domestic macroeconomic data has ebbed fears of a weakening economy. The Department of Labor reported that the producer price index (PPI) for final demand remained unchanged month over month at 0.2% in September, in line with Wall Street expectation. The labor market remains resilient as nonfarm payrolls grew a solid 254,000, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting indicate “substantial majority” of Fed officials were in favor of a large interest rate cut in the future. Such moves will ease the interest rate burden on businesses and average Americans. However, investors are also concerned about the impact on crude oil prices due to mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Amid such volatile market conditions, mutual fund investing can help those who wish to diversify their portfolio among various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds. Mutual funds like BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund MCGRX, BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund MRBVX and BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth Fund BMCRX should be good choices since they provide low-cost and uncomplicated equity funds that can help investors meet their goals.

These funds have wide exposure in sectors such as industrial cyclical, energy, non-durable, technology, finance and retail, which are expected to perform well in the long term.

Why Invest in BlackRock Mutual Funds?

BlackRock mutual funds can be the preferred choice for investors who wish to diversify their portfolio but lack the necessary expertise in managing their own funds. Blackrock, founded in New York in 1988, is one of the leading investment, advisory and risk-management solutions companies. The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and has long-term financial success.

BlackRock was founded as a standalone investment management company that focuses on providing asset and risk-management services to its clients. It is the world's largest asset management company and in the first quarter of 2024, its assets under management hit a record high of $10.5 trillion. Its assets under management span various asset classes like equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment and real estate.

Blackrock has more than 19,000 employees in more than 38 countries. The company manages assets for clients in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its clients include corporate, public and pension plans for various governments, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, foundations, charities, corporations, official institutions, sovereign wealth funds, banks, financial professionals, and individuals worldwide.

We have thus selected three Blackrock mutual funds that have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns in the past. These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.

Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with substantial natural resource assets. MCGRX advisors generally invest in a variety of natural resource-related sectors, such as energy, chemicals, oil, gas, paper, mining, steel or agricultural products.

Alastair Bishop has been the lead manager of MCGRX since March 31, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Shell Plc (8%), Exxon Mobil (5.9%) and BP (5.2%) as of April 30, 2024.

MCGRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 9.4% and 11.1%, respectively. MCGRX has an annual expense ratio of 1.89%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund seeks capital appreciation along with current income by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. MRBVX advisors primarily choose to invest in equity securities of undervalued companies.

Tony DeSpirito has been the lead manager of MRBVX since Nov. 14, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Citi Group (3.9%), Wells Fargo (3.8%) and Medtronic (2.9%) as of March 31, 2024.

MRBVX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 8.3% and 11.5%, respectively. MRBVXhas an annual expense ratio of 1.17%.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities and derivatives such as futures contracts or options that have similar economic characteristics. BMCRX advisors consider large-cap companies as those with market cap within the range of companies listed on the Russell 1000 Growth Index at the time of purchase.

Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of BMCRX since June 11, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Microsoft (12.8%), Apple (10.1%) and NVIDIA (5.9%) as of May 31, 2024.

BMCRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 6.7% and 16.5%, respectively. BMCRX has an annual expense ratio of 1.12%.

