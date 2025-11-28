3 Black Friday Stock Deals: More Than 40% Off in 2025

Key Points

The Trade Desk, Duolingo, and Chipotle have plummeted 45% to 70% this year.

Growth has slowed at The Trade Desk, but it's finally trading at a forward P/E ratio in the high teens.

Duolingo has grown its business by more than 40%, and premium engagement is improving.

You're probably scrolling through actual retailer Black Friday deals as you ponder the different ways to rework your Thanksgiving leftovers. However, a lot of stocks that you probably know are also on sale. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are all trading at least 40% off this year.

It's been a rough year for their shareholders, but you might be able to take advantage of downticks. Let's go over why these stocks -- trading at compelling entry prices after a brutal 2025 -- can be the real Black Friday sales that you should be looking at right now.

1. The Trade Desk: Down 70%

One of the market's biggest gainers through its first eight years as a public company has proven mortal in 2025. The Trade Desk has lost more than two-thirds of its value, as growth has slowed for the adtech leader.

The top dog in programmatic advertising is still moving in the right direction at a reasonably healthy clip. Revenue has risen 20% through the first nine months of this year, climbing a better-than-expected 18% in its latest quarter. Its bottom line is growing even faster, as its net income margin is widening in 2025.

The Trade Desk isn't broken, no matter what the one-year stock chart may be telling you. There have been some integration hiccups as The Trade Desk migrates users to its artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled Kokai platform, but the numbers don't lie. Customer retention continues to clock in north of 95%, the way it has over the past 11 years. The Trade continues to gain market share.

Competitive challenges are a near-term headwind. Amazon is heating up as a legitimate demand-side platform to rival The Trade Desk, aggressively pushing its connected TV marketing solutions. It's not weighing on The Trade Desk as heavily as the stock's action may suggest.

The Trade Desk's guidance calls for revenue to rise by at least 13% in the fourth quarter, but let's rewind three months. The Trade Desk was only eyeing 14% top-line growth for the third quarter, ultimately landing 400 basis points higher. Analyst updated were largely positive, as many Wall Street pros see growth reaccelerating by the springtime of next year. In the meantime, you can buy shares of The Trade Desk for just 19 times forward earnings.

2. Duolingo: Down 46%

Growth is also slowing for Duolingo, but it's relative. After four years of sharply decelerating top-line jumps, Duolingo's year-over-year growth has still topped 41% in back-to-back quarters. The developer of the popular language-learning app still saw its stock take a hit following its latest report on concerns of near-term results.

Bookings guidance came in weak. Duolingo is emphasizing product development in the coming year, potentially at the risk of user growth. Bears will argue that AI is a threat to Duolingo, but it's investing heavily on that front to make sure it stays on top.

Its audience continues to grow. The app is drawing 135 million monthly active users. The latest module on its learning platform -- chess -- has overtaken math and music in popularity, but it's not the best-in-class option on the market. Among premium accounts, family accounts have grown to 29% of the mix. This is encouraging to see, as an entirely family is less likely to cancel than individual users. There are some wrinkles here, but Duolingo stock is trading for 23 times forward earnings. This is a big discount to its historically higher growth rate.

3. Chipotle: Down 45%

The growing pains are more pronounced at Chipotle than at The Trade Desk and Duolingo. The burrito roller has cranked out three consecutive quarters of single-digit revenue growth, including negative domestic comps in back-to-back reports.

The slowdown isn't a Chipotle-specific problem. Many restaurant chains are struggling in the current climate with consumer sentiment easing. There's still an opportunity for a leader -- and Chipotle remains a leader in the emerging fast casual space -- to grow in this environment as weaker players fold like the aluminum foil wrapping your burrito. Chipotle expects to accelerate its store openings next year, growing its empire by 10%. That alone will mean a return to double-digit revenue growth if it can get comps to move north of zero.

Hungry for a dinner bell? Chipotle stock is trading at its lowest free cash flow multiple in 14 years. This means that the stock is even cheaper than it was during during the foodborne illness outbreaks that took place between 2015 and 2018. It may take a few quarters for the turnaround to take place, but by then the shares will likely be higher than they are now.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Duolingo and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Duolingo, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

