3 Bitcoin-Centric Stocks in Focus Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions

The cryptocurrency is still going strong, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above $100,000 after hitting an all-time high last month. However, the rally has been threatened over the last few days by heightened geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, with the United States now being gradually dragged into it.

However, Bitcoin still has a lot of potential and is expected to continue its northbound journey. Several positive developments on the domestic front are likely to boost the cryptocurrency in the near term.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely CME Group Inc CME, Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings PYPL. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

President Donald Trump will be leaving the G7 Summit early and rushing back to D.C. amid growing tensions between Iran and Israel, as the United States is now being dragged into the conflict. Israel launched an attack on Iran last week, targeting its nuclear program and military sites.

Iran retaliated with a barrage of missiles, and since then, the two nations have been trading missiles. Tensions may escalate over the coming days or till Iran shows interest in resuming nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The growing tensions have been weighing on the broader market, and Bitcoin, despite holding above $106,000 on Monday, is feeling the heat. Several market participants believe that the cryptocurrency might drop to $90,000 if the conflict continues.

Positives for Bitcoin

Even if Bitcoin drops to the range of $90,000, the decline will be temporary, which makes it an ideal time to buy the dip. Besides, there have been several positive developments on the domestic front.

The United States and China reached a trade deal last week, in a major relief to investors who were concerned that the nation’s economy could slip into a recession owing to Trump’s sweeping tariffs imposed on all trading partners of the United States. Besides, the White House is also holding negotiations with other trading partners and more deals are likely to be announced in the coming days.

Inflation has been on the decline lately, which has raised hopes of a rate cut in September. The Federal Reserve paused its rate-cut campaign earlier this year owing to rising inflation. However, inflation has cooled, raising optimism about rate cuts once again.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is seeing some positive developments in terms of regulations. The GENIUS Act, a proposed law aimed at overseeing stablecoins, recently cleared an important hurdle in the Senate. Also, Trump, along with his crypto and AI advisor David Sacks, has been strongly advocating for crypto-friendly policies, which has helped boost investor confidence in the digital asset space.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

CME Group

CME Group Inc.’s options give the buyer of the call/put the right to buy/sell cryptocurrency futures contracts at a specific price at some future date. CME offers bitcoin and ether options based on the exchange's cash-settled standard and micro BTC and ETH futures contracts.

CME Group's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.5% over the last 90 days. CME presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

