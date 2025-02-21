3 Bitcoin-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Crypto Rally

The cryptocurrency market has lately been impacted by several factors. Bitcoin (BTC) retreated sharply from its recent highs over the past few weeks and is back on track to surpass the $100,000 mark again.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to halt interest rate cuts, coupled with fears of a global trade war owing to Trump’s proposed tariffs, has been denting investors’ spirits. However, Bitcoin still has immense potential and is on track to attain new highs this year.

Bitcoin-centric stocks like Visa Inc. V, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR would thus be lucrative buys. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the last 60 days.

Bitcoin Recovers From Earlier Lows

On Thursday, Bitcoin hovered around $98,300, recovering from its lows last week, when the cryptocurrency declined to $93,000. The volatility in the crypto market comes after a solid 2024 that saw Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $106,533 on Dec. 22. Bitcoin then hovered in the $102,000-$103,000 range for some time before retreating sharply.

A large number of factors have been making the cryptocurrency volatile over the past few weeks. The recent downturn is driven by concerns over a potential global trade war following Trump’s announcement earlier this week about imposing 25% tariffs on the import of pharmaceuticals, autos and semiconductors.

Last week, Trump announced tariffs on all steel and aluminum exports. Earlier this month, Trump declared a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada but later delayed it for a month due to negotiations. However, he has already imposed a 10% tariff on several Chinese imports, with Beijing announcing retaliatory tariffs.

Moreover, a rise in inflation over the past few months has raised concerns of a delay in the next rate cut. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% sequentially in January from a rise of 0.4% in December. On a year-over-year basis, CPI climbed 3% in January from 2.9% in December.

Bitcoin Still Holds Potential

In January, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged after implementing three consecutive cuts totaling 100 basis points. The recent surge in inflation has led experts to revise their forecasts regarding rate cuts. Initially, market participants anticipated that the Fed would resume cutting rates in March, but they now expect a more cautious approach, with no cuts likely before the second half of this year.

Higher interest rates can negatively affect cryptocurrencies by reducing investor appetite for riskier assets, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like Bitcoin, and strengthening the U.S. dollar, which often puts pressure on the crypto market. These uncertainties have unsettled the broader market, with cryptocurrencies also experiencing the impact.

Despite these challenges, Bitcoin had an outstanding 2024, surging over 89.7% in the past year.

Investors also remain hopeful that the Trump administration will introduce crypto-friendly policies in the near future. Additionally, Bitcoin has historically reached record highs every four years, following bullish cycles since 2017. In previous cycles, it gained 2,300% and 1,700% before undergoing corrections of 70% to 80%. From its early 2023 low of $16,000, Bitcoin has soared nearly 600%, signaling strong growth potential in the near term.

3 Bitcoin-Centric Stocks With Growth Potential

Visa Inc

Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 60 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 23.9%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 37.8% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.8% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.