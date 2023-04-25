3 Biotech Stocks To Watch Today

The biotechnology sector is a highly innovative and dynamic industry that is constantly evolving. Biotech companies develop and produce drugs, therapies, and other products that are designed to improve health outcomes for patients. The sector has a significant impact on the healthcare industry and is expected to continue to grow as demand for healthcare products and services increases.

Investing in biotech stocks can be an exciting but also risky venture, given the potential for high volatility and the uncertainty of clinical trial outcomes. However, successful biotech stocks can generate significant returns for investors. Some of the key factors to consider when evaluating biotech stocks include the company’s financial health, the strength of its pipeline of products, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Overall, the biotech sector offers both opportunities and risks for investors. Companies with a strong pipeline of innovative products, a solid financial foundation, and a clear competitive advantage are often considered attractive investment opportunities. However, investors should also be aware of the risks associated with investing in clinical-stage biotech companies, including the potential for failed clinical trials, regulatory hurdles, and other factors that can impact the success of the company. That said, here are three biotech stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Biotech Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN Stock)

First, Regeneron (REGN) is a biotechnology company that develops medicines for serious medical conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory diseases.

Earlier this month, Regeneron reported when it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results. Specifically, the company will release its 1st quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, ahead of the U.S. stock market opening. To quickly recap, last quarter which was Q4 2022, REGN reported earnings of $10.96 per share, along with revenue of $3.4 billion.

Year-to-date, Regeneron stock has advanced by 10.21% so far. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, shares of REGN stock are trading modestly lower on the day so far by 0.43% at $793.62 a share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX Stock)

Second, Vertex (VRTX) is a biotechnology company that develops therapies for cystic fibrosis (CF) and other serious diseases. Additionally, Vertex’s pipeline includes treatments for CF, sickle cell disease, and other genetic diseases.

In April, Vertex Pharmaceutical announced when it will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company will report its Q1 2023 earnings results on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. Last quarter, Q4 2022 Vertex reported earnings of $3.73 per share with revenue of $2.3 billion.

Since the start of 2023, shares of VRTX have increased by 17.11% year-to-date. Moreover, on Tuesday Vertex stock is trading higher on the day so far by 0.63% at $334.95 a share.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD Stock)

Lastly, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for life-threatening diseases such as HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, and cancer. Its product portfolio includes treatments for HIV, hepatitis C, and COVID-19.

Earlier in the month, Gilead Sciences also reported the date and time of when it will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. In the news release, the company said it will release its Q1 2023 results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, following the stock market close.

In 2023 year-to-date, shares of Gilead Sciences have increased by 1.21% so far. Additionally, during Tuesday’s mid-morning trading session, GILD stock is trading at $86.44 a share.

