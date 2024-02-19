3 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Have CRISPR-Like Breakthrough Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Biotech stocks, namely those involved with gene editing, have been explosive.

Just look at CRISPR Therapeutics (NASADQ:CRSP), for example. Since late October, CRSP rocketed from about $40 a share to about $90.18. All thanks to positive US FDA and European Commission rulings on CRISPR’s treatments for sickle cell, and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Even shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) soared from about $17 to $32.90. Not only is the company working on a sickle cell treatment of its own, it’s also accelerating its in vivo program for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) with a clinical trial application. Helping, JP Morgan just upgraded BEAM, encouraged by the potential of its AATD candidate.

The best part – there are other biotech stocks with just as much potential, including:

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Over the last few days, I mentioned that Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) posted Phase 1 study results of its NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema (HAE) in the New England Journal of Medicine. While NTLA hasn’t moved much since then, give it time. According to the study, about 90% of patients were still attack-free after a 16-week primary observation period. Further success on its HAE treatment could expose it to an $11 billion opportunity by 2029.

Helping, Cathie Wood’s ARK funds just added another 98,000 shares of NTLA for $2.6 million. Even more exciting, NTLA is now working with ReCode Therapeutics to develop genomic treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF). “The strategic alliance is set to focus on creating treatments for CF patients with limited or no existing therapeutic options,” added an Intellia press release.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Along with NTLA, I also mentioned Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). As I noted, it just “released the results the clinical trials of its drug VERVE-101. The trials found the single-course in vivo liver base editing medicine led to reductions of disease-causing LDL-C in people living with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.”

While VERV hasn’t moved much either, give it time. If it sees further success it could help the nearly three million people in the U.S. and in Europe that suffer with the disease.

“Verve expects to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial with VERVE-102 for patients with HeFH in the first half of 2024,” according to a company press release. The company also expects to initiate clinical trials for VERVE-201 in the second half of the year.

“VERVE-201, an in vivo base editing medicine delivered as a one-time intravenous infusion, is designed to inactivate the ANGPTL3 gene in liver cells, turning off liver production of blood ANGPTL3 and thereby durably reducing blood LDL-C and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins.”

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)

Or, you can diversify with 30 biotech stocks and genome stocks for around $64 a share. With an expense ratio of 0.58%, the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) holds stocks such as Illumina(NASDAQ:ILMN), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to name a few.

Since bottoming out around $53 in late 2023, the ETF Is now up to $64.82. As biotech and genome stock heat up even more, I’d like to see the PBE ETF closer to $75, near term.

