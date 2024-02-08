3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Next Bull Run: February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The technology applied in the field of medicine undoubtedly surprises more and more investors every day. As technology advances in the world, biotech companies are in charge of applying it to improve the quality of life of all human beings. The wonderful and incredible treatments they have been creating lately have had a net positive impact on all of humanity. Furthermore, those that are in development have a promising future. Here are three biotech stocks to buy that you may want to consider adding to your portfolio in the near future.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Among the great opportunities in the biotech sector, Cytokinetics (NASDASQ:CYTK) is one of them. The company specializes in developing innovative treatments for heart diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

It has recently reported very encouraging and optimistic results from its clinical studies with aficamten, which is a very promising and effective drug for treating HCM.

These results indicate that aficamten can not only alleviate symptoms, but also improve the structural and functional health of the heart.

Also, in the SEQUOIA-HCM study, data showed that aficamten greatly improved exercise capacity in HCM patients compared to placebo. This is completely optimistic and indicates good news, as the treatment could enable patients to lead a more active and fulfilling life.

Moreover, in the FOREST-HCM trial, the results were also positive and promising, demonstrating positive effects on cardiac structure, function and fibrosis in patients treated with aficamten over a prolonged period of time.

Financially, the company has faced certain financial challenges associated with the development of medical treatments, but this is not a negative after all. The company has experienced an increase in revenues due to several milestones achieved in partnership with other financial companies.

Denali (DNLI)

Among promising biotech companies is Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDASQ:DNLI), which is dedicated to leading the way in treating difficult conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. Easily, this is one of the top biotech stocks to buy.

They are even taking on the challenge of bringing treatments directly to the brain by engineering products that can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which is a major hurdle when it comes to treatments for brain-related problems.

It can be said that they have had ups and downs financially, as their latest quarterly results indicate that they faced a slight net loss, and their collaboration revenues decreased compared to the previous year.

However their research and development expenses have grown significantly, which means that they will eventually transform into significant revenues, as evidenced by their clinical trials.

They are also setting ambitious goals for the future. These goals include completing recruitment in their late-stage programs, preparing for commercialization and expanding their portfolio to cover even more diseases.

Royalty (RPRX)

To close the list of pioneers in Biotech, we have this great company called Royalty Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:RPRX), which is practically the mother company investing in many drug companies that are already on the market or in development.

It practically focuses on investing or buying a future stake in these products and companies.

Financially, they have done excellent because they know where to put their money. Their cash flow remains completely healthy, which is a good indicator of financial strength as you can measure the financial stability of any company by this indicator.

They have been making wonderful partnerships and acquisitions lately, such as the collaboration with Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), joining with them to develop Olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749).

On top of that, they do honor to the company’s name by recently acquiring a royalty on Roche’s Evrysdi, which is a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.

What Royalty does is incredible, since it not only invests in companies and supports them during their development phases, of course with the condition of participating in future profits, but it also focuses on investing in completely innovative treatments that contribute to the health and improvement of patients’ quality of life. If you are looking for biotech stocks to buy, start here.

