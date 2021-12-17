3 Biotech Stocks That Sank: Are Any a Bad-News Buy?

Last week was an especially rough one for several small biotechs. Disappointing news for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE), Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT), and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) caused shares of all three companies to plunge. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Dec. 8, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether any of these three biotech stocks are now bad-news buys.

Keith Speights: Brian, there were three companies, though, three small biotechs that definitely had some bad news this week, Aeglea, Bolt Bio, and Reata all had bad news that caused the stocks to crash over the last few days.

Do you think any of these biotech stocks are bad-news buys? And what caused the stocks to crash in the first place?

Brian Orelli: Let's walk through them. Aeglea has somehow had bad data for its drug pegzilarginase. It's for a rare metabolic disease called arginase-1 deficiency. The drug actually does what it's supposed to do and it reduces the level of arginine. These people don't have arginase which breaks down arginine into the high levels of arginine, give them the drug and now they don't have high levels of arginine, just doing exactly what it's supposed to be doing.

The problem is that that didn't translate into a statistically significant improvement in either the 2-minute walk test, or in a mobility test that's called GMFM-E. There were improvements in both of those. If you compare the people who got the drug, that people who got placebo. But the improvements weren't statistically significant. There were only 21 patients in this study, that's probably the reason why the differences weren't statistically significant.

Then Bolt Bio is testing its cancer drug BDC-1001 in HER2 expressing solid tumors. It had just one partial response out of 40 evaluable patients. That's really ugly. The company is testing the drug in combinations, but usually when drugs don't work well as a monotherapy, that's not a good sign. There are some drugs that if you could give them a combination, you get a synergistic effect and the sum of the two is better than the individual ones. But whether that's the case here, investors will have to wait and see, but that definitely didn't look very good.

Then Reata, I'm a shareholder there. It fell because the FDA released advisory committee documents that said it doesn't believe that bardoxolone slows the loss of kidney function. The drug passed its clinical trial and showed that it could lower the rate of eGFR, which is a measure of kidney function.

I was a little surprised by this decision by the FDA. The committee is actually meeting right now and the stock is halted. I'll reserve judgment on whether that move down was justified based on a lot of determined by what the committee actually says about the drug, although the FDA has the final say, and if they're not very excited about the drug, I think that's probably not a good sign for Reata.

Of the three, I think Aeglea is the best bad-news buy. The FDA has approved other metabolic drugs based solely on biomarker data, and so I think there's a good chance that it gets approved even though they don't have any efficacy data. Given the unmet need that there aren't any other treatments for this rare disease.

Speights: Brian, I was pulling up the stock chart so as you were speaking, and it looks like investors are agreeing with you. Of the three, Aeglea is down the least, although it's down 40% over the last five days, Bolt Biotherapeutics received the worst hit. It's down more than 50% over the last five days, and actually less than that just this week over the last couple of days. All of these stocks really took a beating, but the story isn't over.

Brian Orelli, PhD owns Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

