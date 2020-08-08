3 Biotech Stocks Robinhood Investors Love, and 1 They Should

It's become conventional wisdom on Wall Street that the Robinhood trading platform is a playground for young, inexperienced day traders chasing the quick buck -- so-called "dumb money" following the latest trend. Well, maybe experienced investors shouldn't be so quick to judge.

A report by Goldman Sachs found that Robinhood investors, while indeed tending toward a younger age demographic, beat the pants off the typical hedge fund in the second quarter. While anything can happen in a single quarter, there's no reason to think that investors on this platform, looking at the same information as everybody else, aren't going to come up with some long-term winners along the way. It's not as if the Wall Street establishment doesn't succumb to group think itself; it just believes its group is smarter.

Biotech stocks can be particularly tricky to understand. Robinhood investors have been putting money into several biotechs that are involved in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, but there are three stocks they're buying that are going after other markets. Here's the rundown on these and a suggestion for another that should be on the list.

Image source: Getty Images.

A women's-health specialist squeezed for cash

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) sells products for women's health -- one of which could be a big winner in the long term -- but it's struggling to meet cash requirements during its early growth years. The company's top priority is the launch of Annovera, a vaginal ring contraceptive that's effective for a full year. The product is the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved long-lasting, reversible birth-control method that doesn't require a procedure in a doctor's office.

Annovera promises to take share from Merck's monthly NuvaRing, which was selling at a rate of over $200 million per quarter before the appearance of generic competition this year. Analysts have high expectations for the product and estimate TherapeuticsMD will have revenue of $60 million in 2020, jumping to $158 million in 2021.

The issue for investors is TherapeuticsMD's very tenuous financial position. The company has $114 million in cash, $244 million in long-term debt, and consumed $56 million in operating cash flow on revenue of only $10.7 million in the second quarter. It has had to take some drastic measures -- replacing the chief financial officer, reconstituting the board of directors, suspending marketing efforts on its hormone therapy drug, and renegotiating loan terms from a private equity firm -- when it became clear the company was missing revenue targets.

TherapeuticsMD expects to break even on the basis of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2021, but net profit could be much further down the road, thanks to high and growing interest payments. The prospects for Annovera gives the stock some long-term appeal, but the short term could get very tough.

If things don't play out as expected, the company's survival could be in danger. Investors should consider sitting on the sidelines for now.

A profitable biotech with a big risk

Unlike TherapeuticsMD, rare-disease specialist Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) makes real profits and is in great shape financially. The company sells a drug called Firdapse, which is approved to treat adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), an auto-immune disease affecting about 3,000 people in the U.S. The company is conducting trials of the drug in two other rare diseases, as well.

Firdapse was approved by the FDA in November 2018, and Catalyst is seeing profitable growth from its sale. Revenue in the first quarter grew 134% year over year to $29.1 million. Before COVID-19 caused it to withdraw guidance, Catalyst was expecting 2020 revenue to grow 42% over 2019.

Catalyst is something of a one-trick pony with no other drugs in its pipeline, which might be OK if it weren't for controversy over the company's $375,000 price tag for Firdapse. Privately owned Jacobus Pharmaceutical has been distributing the drug gratis for years under a compassionate-use program, and in May 2019, it won approval from the FDA to sell the drug to children. Catalyst believes Jacobus is undercutting its price and that the drug is being prescribed off-label for adults. It's suing the FDA, alleging the approval of Jacobus' version of the drug was illegal.

It looks like the case may not go Catalyst's way after a magistrate judge recommended a ruling in favor of Jacobus and the FDA on July 31. Robinhood investors are clearly anticipating a payoff from Firdapse growth, but with the competitive threat and no other drugs on the horizon, there are better opportunities in biotech stocks that they should consider.

Cannabinoid drugs for inflammatory diseases

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) is the other biotech stock in the Robinhood top 100 that isn't a coronavirus stock. The clinical-stage company is focused on developing drugs to fight inflammatory disease, and its near-term future is bet on lenabasum, a drug that attaches to cannabinoid receptors on immune cells, speeding the resolution of the inflammation process. The company believes this approach can be used to fight a variety of inflammatory diseases without the side effect of immune system suppression.

Corbus has clinical trials for lenabasum for systemic sclerosis (SSc), cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and lupus. Cystic fibrosis and lupus are potentially huge markets, and the other two are rare diseases with few treatment options, a combination that usually allows for high prices for new drugs. Corbus also has a pre-clinical drug candidate for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.

Trial results to date have been positive, and the company appears to be on track to win its first FDA approval in 2021 for the SSc indication. The second half of this year should bring news that could boost the stock, with results expected from the pivotal phase 3 trial for SSc and a phase 2b trial in cystic fibrosis.

Corbus stock is not without risk, but for a small-cap biotech on the verge of its first commercial launch with minimal red flags, the stock is a buy. I've owned shares since last year, and I think investors could profit from the company if they have patience.

A top biotech that could be a big coronavirus winner

I think a safer bet than any of these three, and the one that has the near-term catalyst of COVID-19 opportunities, is Emergent BioSystems (NYSE: EBS). Emergent specializes in vaccines and drugs to deal with public-health threats, is generating strong profits, and has predictable revenue that comes from long-term government contracts to supply countermeasures for terrorism threats such as nerve toxins, anthrax, cholera, typhoid, and smallpox. The company also makes Narcan, the nasal spray that first responders carry to counter opioid overdose.

Robinhood investors aren't always attracted to predictable businesses, but Emergent has also been reporting spectacular growth. Revenue in the first half of the year was up a whopping 35%, compared with last year. Product sales in the half were up 33%, but it's the 173% growth of the company's smaller contract development and manufacturing services segment that's attracting investor attention.

Emergent has drug-manufacturing facilities that are designed for rapid manufacture of large quantities of drugs during public health emergencies, landing the company in the right place at the right time for the pandemic. The company has signed large COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deals with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, and Vaxart. It's also working on COVID-19 treatments of its own, plasma-based medicines that leverage the company's successful approach to combating anthrax and smallpox.

Emergent BioSystems is a rare find among small biotechs -- a relatively conservative pick with potentially enormous catalysts on the near horizon. Investors should take a look.

10 stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Jim Crumly owns shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Emergent BioSolutions, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Emergent BioSolutions. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.