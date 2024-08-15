3 Biotech Stocks to Buy on the Dip: August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the current market volatility, knowing which biotech stocks to buy on the dip can lead to lucrative returns as the industry is likely to recover faster than the market average. After all, many of the most prominent biomedical developers see their stock price rise or fall based on their drug success.

That’s because no matter the market conditions, the critical medicines produced by biotech companies remain in demand by the patient populations that rely on them. For example, the price of insulin, no matter whether it goes up or down, is likely to be accepted by diabetic patients since they cannot live without it.

This reality translates to all life-saving drugs, especially those needed for cancer treatments. Moreover, with the layer of insulation insurance companies provide to biotech customers, increased production and marketing costs are easily offset.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Through its dominance of the cystic fibrosis market, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has swiftly climbed in both value and importance to the broader healthcare market. This is because the company has six different medicines available for the genetic disorder. While the patient population is relatively small at only 30,000 people with cystic fibrosis in the United States and approximately 70,000 people worldwide, its terminal nature means the drugs used to treat it are necessary throughout the patient’s life.

Moreover, the company’s stable revenue base from these treatments has enabled it to develop and achieve approval for a landmark sickle-cell anemia disease treatment. Known as Casgevy and co-developed with CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), the treatment relies on gene editing to suppress the gene that shuts off fetal hemoglobin production.

As a result, the treatment has exceptional life-saving and life-improving potential for more than 100,000 people in the United States and 20 million people worldwide suffering from the disease.

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Down 4% in the last 30 days, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has commanded a lot of attention for gaining ground in the sales of its obesity drug Zepbound. Astoundingly, this drug has already achieved $1.2 billion in sales despite not even being on the market for a year.

As a result, despite its current market-induced slump, LLY stock is more than likely to rebound. That’s because the company has already begun manufacturing enough of Zepbound to meet demand as it invests in manufacturing facilities across the globe. Pair this with the increasing rates of obesity globally, and LLY stock starts to look like one of the better biotech stocks to buy on the dip.

Ultimately, LLY has positioned itself in both a growing and critical market for people around the world, which will lead the company and the stock alike to experience stable growth in the coming decade.

Sanofi (SNY)

As one of the primary producers of insulin in the world, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has slowly established a stronghold on the insulin market in Europe. However, even with this generous market share, the company’s financials for the second quarter showed a decrease in net income and rising operating costs.

Part of this stems from the company’s new $1.3 billion expansion into Frankfurt, Germany to increase its insulin production for the European Union. As a result, SNY’s steady 7% growth year-to-date is likely to continue once the company clears the costs of expanding a reaps profits.

Beyond this, the company has seen significant success in its vaccine development for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, having one of the highest efficacy rates for children in Europe. Putting these factors together makes SNY one of the biotech stocks to buy on the tip.

