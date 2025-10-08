3 Bills the Middle Class Should Put on Autopay

Life’s busy enough without having to remember every single bill due date. Between work, family and just trying to enjoy a little downtime, keeping track of payments can slip through the cracks. That’s why autopay can be a real lifesaver. By setting the right bills to pay themselves, you can cut down on stress, dodge late fees and keep your finances running smoothly in the background.

“When someone asks me if they should use autopay, I usually say yes — but not for everything,” said Kevin Marshall, CPA, tax and personal finance expert, and senior contributor at Amortization Calculator. “For some bills, though, it’s a no-brainer. You don’t want to miss them, and automating them makes sure you don’t.”

Here are the top bills the middle class should consider putting on autopay to make life just a little easier.

Mortgage or Rent Should Be at the Top of the List

Missing a housing payment can harm your credit and incur late fees, and if it continues, you may risk losing your home.

“I’ve had clients who thought they paid, but the payment didn’t go through. Maybe they forgot to hit submit,” said Marshall. “Maybe their bank account was a few dollars short. Either way, it turned into a mess.”

That’s why he advocates for autopay as it helps avoid that altogether.

Utilities Are Another One

If your power gets shut off because you missed a bill, that’s not just annoying — it disrupts everything. You’ve got food in the fridge, kids doing homework and people working from home. Marshall has seen households where the gas was turned off in winter because of a missed payment.

“Not because they didn’t have the money — just because they were overwhelmed and forgot. Setting up autopay prevents this from happening.”

Same Thing With a Car Loan

If your car payment is late, you’ll be hit with fees, your credit score will take a hit and if the issue persists, the lender may initiate the repossession process. Marshall noted another client who once missed a car payment by five days and got a warning letter in the mail.

“It stressed them out. They set up autopay the same day. That was four years ago, and they haven’t had a problem since.”

The Bottom Line

Autopay isn’t about letting go of control. You’re still responsible for checking your account to ensure the money’s there. But, as Marshall explained, you’re removing the risk of forgetting.

That makes a difference. It helps you stay current, and that’s important when it comes to your credit score. A missed payment stays on your report for years.

“It also saves time. One less thing to think about each month.”

For middle-class families juggling work, school pickups and doctors’ appointments, it’s a relief not to worry about whether the rent will be cleared or the lights will stay on.

