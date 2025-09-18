3 Bills That Could Stay the Same or Drop in 2025 Despite Tariffs

Tariffs have been one of the biggest topics of 2025. According to an estimate analysis by The Budget Lab at Yale, the average U.S. household could lose up to $3,800 in real income this year as tariffs ripple through the economy. And though some monthly bills are creeping up because of tariffs, not all are affected.

Check Out: 4 Moves To Make if You Can’t Pay All Your Bills this Month

Trending Now: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

Certain household bills are insulated from tariffs because they rely on domestic infrastructure, local production or subscription-based models. Below are three U.S. bills that could stay steady for the rest of 2025.

Also here are money traps that tend to keep bills high.

Cell Phone Bills

Wireless service is one of the most consistent monthly bills for Americans and tariffs aren’t expected to make a big difference in how much you pay. Carriers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile run their networks domestically, so their costs aren’t tied to imports in the same way retailers are. Though tariffs might raise the price of new smartphones, the actual monthly service fee is generally unaffected.

T-Mobile has continued to offer affordable unlimited plans, while Verizon and AT&T are bundling streaming services into their packages. Plus, prepaid and ad-supported options are also expanding, which gives you even more choice.

For You: New Law Could Make Electricity Bills Skyrocket in These 4 States

Internet Bills

Home internet is another bill that isn’t really affected by tariffs. That’s because broadband pricing depends more on local infrastructure and competition than on global trade. According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the federal government has also invested billions into broadband expansion, which has brought more providers into rural and suburban markets. More competition means households often see stable or falling monthly costs as companies compete for subscribers.

Streaming and Digital Service Bills

Streaming subscriptions will also largely be untouched by tariffs. Netflix, Spotify, Disney+ and other platforms don’t depend on imports in the same way consumer goods companies do. Their costs are tied to licensing, servers and domestic operations. That means tariffs won’t show up on your Netflix bill.

Competition has also kept prices affordable. Netflix and Disney+ rolled out cheaper ad-supported tiers and many services are bundling products to make them more attractive. If you don’t mind watching a couple of ads in the middle of your movies, streaming bills can still be affordable in 2025. For example, Netflix’s ad-supported plan only costs $7.99 per month, which is a pretty steep discount from its least-expensive ad-free plan, at $17.99 per month.

How To Save Even More on Your Bills

Even if some monthly bills aren’t affected by tariffs, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring them down further. Here’s how to trim costs across the board:

Shop around for better phone and internet plans. Carriers and broadband providers often reserve their best deals for new customers. Call your provider and ask for a promotion or consider switching to providers that offer more affordable plans.

Carriers and broadband providers often reserve their best deals for new customers. Call your provider and ask for a promotion or consider switching to providers that offer more affordable plans. Bundle services where it makes sense. If you’re paying separately for internet, phone and streaming, see if your provider offers discounts for bundling. Some packages include free streaming subscriptions or lower rates when you combine services.

If you’re paying separately for internet, phone and streaming, see if your provider offers discounts for bundling. Some packages include free streaming subscriptions or lower rates when you combine services. Use ad-supported streaming tiers. If you don’t mind a few ads, switching to Netflix’s or Disney+’s cheaper ad-supported plans can cut your streaming costs in half.

If you don’t mind a few ads, switching to Netflix’s or Disney+’s cheaper ad-supported plans can cut your streaming costs in half. Set reminders to cancel unused subscriptions. Go through your bank statements once a month and cancel what you don’t use.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Bills That Could Stay the Same or Drop in 2025 Despite Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.