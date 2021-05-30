3 Big Things Marijuana Investors Need to Watch Now

The smoke has cleared from the first earnings season. What were the trends with marijuana companies during the period, and what can we expect from the sector in the immediate future?

In this video segment from Motley Fool Live recorded on May 21, Fool contributor Eric Volkman and healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina peer through the haze to identify three key takeaways for investors to focus on at the moment.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Corinne Cardina: A couple of takeaways for cannabis investors right now, what should we be watching?

Eric Volkman: Like I say, we want to keep an eye on rumors of deals, the kinds of deals that companies are making. Are they buying grow facilities to help bring down their costs and expand their distribution, get a foothold in a state? Or are they looking to build share by buying complementary companies? What kind of consolidation is taking place? That's one thing to determine and to get a fix on.

Legalization, excuse me, it's going to continue to either the state or federal level. Excuse me again. I also would counsel marijuana investors, present and perhaps future, to seek sideways investments. Because we've been looking at a lot of these earnings and while there is top-line growth, the MSOs, the producers, the vertically integrated enterprises, they're still really struggling. It's tough to make a buck out there.

What we want to keep an eye on, I think always, is -- I touched on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) -- sideways investments. Maybe companies that aren't directly involved in the sale or the production of weed. So Innovative is good because they're a real estate investment trust (REIT).

We've liked a pick-and-shovel play for a long time here Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG). They sell the equipment used to grow weed.

Finally there's another favorite and, I think justifiably -- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG). GrowGeneration is a hydroponics retailer. They're spending a lot of money in acquisitions so their results are going to be affected, but they are building a solid presence and they're developing into very much a dominant company in that still small, but rapidly growing segment.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GrowGeneration Corp, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Scotts Miracle-Gro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.