3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: GE, VMWare, and Conagra Brands

This decade-long bull market has proven the old investing adage that Ã¢ÂÂthe trend is your friend.Ã¢ÂÂ Winners generally keep winning; losers struggle to rally. Selling a stock because itÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂtoo expensiveÃ¢ÂÂ usually has been the wrong choice, as has buying a stock because itÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂtoo cheap.Ã¢ÂÂ

It remains to be seen whether momentum trading holds in 2020. Whether it does or not, TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts look like potential momentum plays early this year.

All three stocks have made reasonably big moves in recent months. And in all three cases, the chart suggests the 2019 trend will re-emerge in 2020.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:) remains one of the marketÃ¢ÂÂs more divisive stocks. Bulls see a path to a turnaround under chief executive officer Larry Culp, who took over on Oct. 1 of last year. Bears see a still-unfocused conglomerate with real risk from debt, pensions, and at GE Capital.

The bulls have won the debate of late. The first of ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts suggest bulls may score another victory early in 2020:

VMWare (VMW)

The second of ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts, VMWare (NYSE:), looks like GE in reverse. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs probably not a good thing from a near-term standpoint:

Fundamentally, the news looks a bit better, if still mixed. The stock is cheap, but as the company tries to pivot to the cloud. That wonÃ¢ÂÂt be an easy task. Microsoft (NASDAQ:) managed that transition beautifully. For the likes of IBM (NYSE:) and Oracle (NYSE:), success has been harder to come by. VMWareÃ¢ÂÂs competition Ã¢ÂÂ which now includes IBM after its acquisition of Red Hat Ã¢ÂÂ will make its shift difficult, a key reason why shares are down over 25% from May highs.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:) posted its big rally just a couple of weeks ago, as fiscal second quarter earnings impressed. Shares rallied to a 52-week high, and there could be more gains ahead:

