3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Diamondback Energy, Mondelez, and Varian Medical

U.S. equity investors can breathe a little easier after a solid performance on Wednesday. After three sessions of declines, major market indices all rose at least half a percent. Combined with strength in the second half of Tuesday’s trading, a broad sell-off seems averted for the time being.

To be sure, risks persist. A trade war resolution remains distant. U.S. economic growth has slowed. A contentious impeachment process could roil consumer and business spending in 2020. But the strength in the last session and a half of trading after a relatively minor dip suggests that a significant, swift, broad reversal is unlikely before year-end.

Thursday’s big stock charts feature names for which that is not the case. All three stocks are either in the midst of a potential reversal or on the cusp of one. In two cases, that’s good news; in another, it suggests investors should consider taking profits.

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For Diamondback Energy (NYSE:), the reversal already has begun after shares touched a four-year low last month. But the first of Thursday’s big stock charts suggests a real chance of that reversal continuing into a breakout:

That said, rallies in recent months generally have failed. Lower oil prices have pressured the entire energy sector. The for Anadarko Petroleum between Chevron (NYSE:) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:) sparked optimism of more acquisitions of U.S. shale producers. Diamondback itself was floated as a potential target. Instead, the sector has struggled, and so has FANG stock. It’s still possible that the gains in recent sessions are another “dead cat bounce.”

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

After over three years of sideways trading, snack and cookie manufacturer Mondelez International (NASDAQ:) finally broke out this year. The rally has stalled out, but the second of our big stock charts suggests a move is on the way:

That said, there’s a bullish interpretation as well. If the rally continues out of the uptrend, there’s a path for MDLZ to break out. And support has held on multiple occasions at $52. That support has to hold to avoid a potentially significant decline, but if it does, MDLZ could re-test this summer’s highs.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

The obvious question in the third of Thursday’s big stock charts, Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:), is whether resistance will hold again. There are some signs to suggest it might:

That said, there’s a question as to whether the breakout has enough steam left at this point. The Relative Strength Index sits above 80 at the moment, which suggests an overbought condition. Fiscal fourth quarter results in November were solid, but as the quick fade on the chart shows, perhaps not quite as impressive as the recent gains suggest. The average Wall Street price target sits at $141, just above past highs.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.