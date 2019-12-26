3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Boeing, General Mills, and Levi Strauss

There doesnÃ¢ÂÂt seem to be much in the way of uncertainty in this market at the moment. U.S. stocks once again set new all-time highs on Monday ahead of quiet, flat trading on Tuesday. The S&P 500 has gained 28.6% so far this year. That index is on track for its best year since 2013, and its second-best performance in over two decades.

For ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts, however, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not necessarily the case. To some extent, all three stocks have missed out on at least some portion of this yearÃ¢ÂÂs rally. And from a technical standpoint, all three look somewhat shaky heading into 2020.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not necessarily surprising. This has been a momentum market, particularly in recent months. Investors who have done well riding winners have been given little reason to change strategy. They might well question the outlook of a stock that canÃ¢ÂÂt rally even amid broad optimism toward U.S. stocks.

For those who focus on value, however, 2019Ã¢ÂÂs laggards can be 2020Ã¢ÂÂs opportunities. With so many quality companies at all-time highs, and potentially questionable valuations, value investors have to dig a bit deeper.

The battle between those two viewpoints likely will shape these big stock charts as 2020 arrives. Indeed, that battle may shape trading in the market as a whole.

Boeing (BA)

For most of this year, Boeing (NYSE:) has been stuck in a range between $320 and $375. Shares again have bounced off support, but the first of ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts suggests another rally could be difficult:

At the same time, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a logic behind the repeated resistance at $375. A hoped-for return to service by the end of this year has failed to arrive. That has led to and was likely a catalyst in the ouster of CEO Dennis Muilenburg, which sent BA stock higher. Fines, lawsuits, and compensatory payments to customers like Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) will total in the billions of dollars. And thereÃ¢ÂÂs still the possibility that the MAX never fully satisfies regulators worldwide.

General Mills (GIS)

The second of our big stock charts, General Mills (NYSE:), shows rangebound trading over the past several months. Despite an earnings beat last week, the near-term outlook is concerning:

Here, too, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a logic behind recent trading. General Mills is trying to pivot away from challenged categories like cereal and yogurt, most notably through of Blue Buffalo last year. At 15x forward earnings, and with a 3.7% dividend yield, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a case to Ã¢ÂÂget paid to waitÃ¢ÂÂ for that pivot to play out.

That said, many consumer stocks have struggled with similar efforts. Secular headwinds like private-label adoption and moves away from sugary cereals almost certainly arenÃ¢ÂÂt going to abate.ÃÂ Meanwhile, Conagra Foods (NYSE:) posted a blowout report last week, and trades at a roughly similar valuation on a forward basis. Some investors may rotate into that name, particularly if a 16% post-earnings spike in CAG stock reverses. GIS stock is cheap, but the question heading into 2020 is if that alone will be enough. It may not be.

Levi Strauss (LEVI)

A month ago, Levi Strauss (NYSE:) looked like it was in trouble. Near-term moving averages were providing resistance, and a descending triangle pattern suggested support might give. But, as the third of ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows, LEVI instead broke out. The question now is if that momentum can continue:

Even after the rally, LEVI stock is reasonably cheap, at 17x forward earnings. A 3.06% dividend yield helps the case as well. But even winners in denim have struggled, with American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:) a noted laggard despite share gains in the category. The case for LEVI seems to come down to whether itÃ¢ÂÂs more a stable apparel manufacturer like VF Corporation (NYSE:) or a retailer like AEO. ItÃ¢ÂÂs worth noting that VFÃ¢ÂÂs denim spin-off, Kontoor Brands (NYSE:), trades at just 11x forward earnings, a noted discount to LEVI, and offers a higher 5.4% dividend yield.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

