3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Walmart, Comcast, and Shake Shack

Despite a modest sell-off on Friday amid light trading, U.S. stocks head into December in a strong position. All three broad market indices closed at all-time highs on Wednesday. The S&P 500 has gained 25% so far this year; returns from the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite clear 30%.

At the moment, there don’t seem to be any obstacles to further gains. The U.S. macroeconomic picture remains solid, even if in recent quarters. Federal Reserve rate cuts have satisfied the market. Fears of a recession appear to have faded, as cyclicals and industrials have rallied nicely.

Monday’s big stock charts highlight three stocks that could benefit if the rally continues — or accelerates. To varying degrees, all three have been left out of the market’s recent strength. And all three big stock charts suggest these names have upside ahead.

Walmart (WMT)

To be sure, Walmart (NYSE:) hasn’t had a bad run of late. WMT stock still has gained 27% so far this year, modestly ahead of the S&P 500. But sideways trading has held over the past seven weeks, which leaves shares in an interesting spot at the moment:

In this market, peer movements would suggest a positive bias. Target (NYSE:) has continued to soar after another blowout earnings report. Amazon (NASDAQ:) has posted a nice breakout after lagging the rally for several months. Meanwhile, Walmart’s third-quarter earnings were solid enough for a brief rally that quickly reversed. Investors seem bullish toward the nation’s largest retailers, and one would think that bullishness reads across to Walmart stock at some point.

Comcast (CMCSA)

For Comcast (NASDAQ:), the sideways trading has lasted even longer. But as with WMT, the second of Monday’s big stock charts shows potential upside, as do peer comparisons:

Meanwhile, peers have rallied nicely amid optimism toward streaming opportunities. Disney (NYSE:) has risen sharply since its fourth-quarter earnings report last month. AT&T (NYSE:) had rallied until recently. Even Netflix (NASDAQ:) has bounced. Comcast stock might be set up for a similar boost as the April launch of its Peacock streaming service approaches.

(NYSE:) has risen sharply since its fourth-quarter earnings report last month. (NYSE:) had rallied until recently. Even (NASDAQ:) has bounced. Comcast stock might be set up for a similar boost as the April launch of its Peacock streaming service approaches. Meanwhile, Comcast stock looks rather cheap, at less than 13x forward earnings. That’s with a much stronger balance sheet than AT&T, and a defensive base of Internet subscribers. If markets keep rallying, and investors look for value, CMCSA stock probably will be high on their list.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Fundamentally, the steep decline in Shake Shack (NYSE:) looks like a well-deserved reversal. SHAK stock had a nosebleed valuation after it was one of the market’s biggest winners during second-quarter earnings season.

Even after the pullback of late, SHAK still isn’t cheap. A roughly 100x multiple to 2020 earnings estimates on its face would appear to suggest more downside ahead. But technically, the third of Monday’s big stock charts shows more room for optimism:

Source: Provided by Finviz Again, it would seem simple to argue that pressure can continue given valuation. But we’ve been here before, and investors who bought last year’s dips in Shake Shack stock were rewarded.

Again, it would seem simple to argue that pressure can continue given valuation. But we’ve been here before, and investors who bought last year’s dips in Shake Shack stock were rewarded. To be sure, that’s not to dismiss the fundamental concerns here entirely. Even considering margin potential and the sell-off, valuation remains worrisome enough that long-term investors may have a difficult time with the price tag. Broad market optimism needs to hold for SHAK to maintain current levels. That said, growth stocks aren’t cheap these days — and traders might want to try and front-run more aggressive investors who see a chance in SHAK to buy growth at a discount.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.