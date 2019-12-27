3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Wynn Resorts, Veeva Systems, and Zynga

U.S. stocks are not slowing down as 2020 nears. All three broad market indices once again reached new highs on Thursday. The S&P 500 has gained more than 29% so far this year. The NASDAQ Composite cleared 9,000 for the first time on Thursday.

With the geopolitical situation calm and impeachment apparently stalled out, thereÃ¢ÂÂs seemingly little resistance ahead at the moment. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not the case, however, for FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts.

In fact, resistance is the theme of these big stock charts. One of these names already has faltered and is trying to rebound. The other two are looking to re-take past highs. But the common thread is that all three of these stocks are looking for a breakout in the midst of a broad market that continues to rise.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

When we called out Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:) in 3 Big Stock Charts at the beginning of November, the stock looked set to stall out. That turned out to be the case, as shares sputtered for several weeks. But two pieces of positive news have changed the outlook Ã¢ÂÂ and the WYNN stock chart:

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:) has been left out of the marketÃ¢ÂÂs rally for over five months now. The stock has challenged $170 on a pair of occasions, and quickly receded each time. But the second of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows a name back at support. At these levels, VEEV stock looks interesting Ã¢ÂÂ even if it admittedly still looks expensive:

Still, thereÃ¢ÂÂs an intriguing case here. Veeva has established a dominant market position in life sciences software. Growth has been torrid for years now. And while VEEV stock is expensive at 56x forward earnings, itÃ¢ÂÂs not terribly so in the context of high-growth software names. On an earnings basis, VEEV trades roughly in line with Salesforce ÃÂ (NYSE:). Still-unprofitable SaaS (software-as-a-service) names like Okta (NASDAQ:) and Datadog (NASDAQ:) trade at a premium relative to revenue.

ÃÂ (NYSE:). Still-unprofitable SaaS (software-as-a-service) names like (NASDAQ:) and (NASDAQ:) trade at a premium relative to revenue. More broadly, valuation hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been much of an issue in the SaaS (software-as-a-service) space. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not entirely clear why it has been for VEEV stock in the second half of 2019. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not as if there has been a downside catalyst: Veeva delivered another beat-and-raise quarter late last month. Historically, that had been enough for upside. It may well be again in 2020.

Zynga (ZNGA)

Zynga (NASDAQ:) stock touched a seven-year high this summer. But, since then, the third of our big stock charts shows clear resistance. The question is whether ZNGA finally can break through:

As with VEEV, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a relative valuation case for the stock as well. Zynga stock isnÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily cheap at 24x forward earnings, particularly given that analysts see flat bottom-line performance in 2020. But a large cash hoard helps the cause, and ZNGA stock certainly is cheap by tech standards.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.