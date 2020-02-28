3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Wynn Resorts, Etsy, and CNH Industrial

Some investors likely thought the worst was over midday Thursday. About halfway through the trading session, the S&P 500 was down just 0.7%, and had rallied almost 3% from morning lows.

It was not to be. The S&P reversed and closed at the lows. The index posted since August 2011. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a record for the largest one-day point decline. Overnight futures suggest the selling will continue on Friday.

But after a long and difficult week, FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts aim to focus on the positive. These three stocks managed to rally in trading Thursday Ã¢ÂÂ an impressive feat. A Finviz.com screen shows that less than 6% of stocks with a market capitalization over $2 billion managed to close higher in the session.

WhatÃ¢ÂÂs interesting about these names is that the good news might not be confined to a single session. In fact, the charts suggest some optimism going forward, though broad markets might need to find a bottom first.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

The declines in casino operator Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:) seem to make some sense. Much of the stockÃ¢ÂÂs value is derived from WynnÃ¢ÂÂs operations in Macau. Casinos there were closed for two weeks. Lingering economic impacts on the mainland could pressure revenue and profits for some time to come.

But the story might not be quite that simple. And the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts suggests that some investors may be realizing that fact:

Again, investors might think WYNN is a logical candidate for selling amid coronavirus fears, given its Chinese exposure. But that countryÃ¢ÂÂs stocks actually didnÃ¢ÂÂt perform that badly on Thursday, at least in context. The iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:) only fell 1.2%. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:) and iQiyi (NASDAQ:), seemingly two of the higher-risk names in that market, actually gained.

Etsy (ETSY)

Of over 1,700 stocks with a market capitalization over $2 billion, only two outperformed Etsy (NASDAQ:) on Thursday. Both Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:), which is working on a coronavirus treatment, and Teladoc Health (NASDAQ:), which posted an earnings beat and whose telemedicine platform could benefit from the outbreak, are seeing positive external catalysts at the moment.

EtsyÃ¢ÂÂs gains were driven by a fourth quarter earnings beat along with above-consensus . But the second of our big stock charts does suggest some potential caution:

Fundamentally, thereÃ¢ÂÂs still a case even after the gains. ETSY stock isnÃ¢ÂÂt cheap, at 6x revenue and a little over 25x EBITDA, based on 2020 guidance. But the company is driving impressive revenue growth, and margins should expand along with that growth.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Heavy equipment manufacturer CNH Industrial (NYSE:) seems like a logical candidate for a sell-off. Like Caterpillar (NYSE:), CNH is sensitive to macroeconomic factors. Meanwhile, 11% of revenue comes from Italy, where new coronavirus cases have sparked concern.

Yet investors are taking the long view. The third of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs stock charts shows the stock has found support:

Still, the gains are positive for CNHI and, in a way, for the market. After all, cyclical stocks should see buying and multiple expansion at the bottom. The fact that shares have found support suggests that investors arenÃ¢ÂÂt completely panicking. The same is true when looking at more modest declines in Chinese stocks.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

