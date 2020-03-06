3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Uber, Splunk, and Carvana

One of the interesting aspects of this sell-off is that weakness hasnÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily been concentrated where an investor might think. U.S. stocks already had valuation concerns heading into 2020. The economy was wrapping up its eleventh year of expansion. The spread of the coronavirus catalyzed fears on both fronts.

In that environment, it would stand to reason that cyclicals, high-flyers, and China plays all would struggle. That hasnÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily been the case.

Chinese stocks, for instance, havenÃ¢ÂÂt performed that badly. The iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:) is only down 1% so far in 2020, and has pulled back just 6.4% from mid-January highs.

Cyclical stocks should be vulnerable in an environment where recession risk is rising, but some sectors have held up while others have weakened. Travel stocks unsurprisingly have been hammered. Macro-sensitive casino stocks were crushed on Thursday.

But construction and home improvement stocks are hanging in. Homebuilders Lennar (NYSE:) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:) both sit less than 10% below their highs. Home Depot (NYSE:) remains not far from its highs, though rival LoweÃ¢ÂÂs Companies (NYSE:) has weakened.

And one would think given the stunning gains Ã¢ÂÂ and valuations Ã¢ÂÂ of growth stocks in recent years that high-flyers would be plunging. But the likes of AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:), Square (NYSE:), Salesforce.com (NYSE:), and Shopify (NYSE:) all are positive year-to-date.

Even though most stocks have declined, this hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been an indiscriminate sell-off, even among growth stocks. But many of those names did suffer in trading Thursday as broad market indices fell more than 3%.

FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts focus on three of the growth plays that saw particular weakness yesterday. And while other stocks in the group have avoided disaster, trouble looms for these names. Given that growth stocks led much of this bull market, that might be bad news for the market as a whole.

Uber (UBER)

It wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be terribly surprising if Uber Technologies (NYSE:) traded at all-time lows at the moment. As the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not the case yet Ã¢ÂÂ and it might not happen:

There are reasons for concern, too. Recent trading creates a pennant formation, a continuation pattern that suggests there could be another leg down. UBER made a quick, bearish test of the 50DMA late last month. If support breaks, UBER is headed below $30, and a re-test of November (and all-time) lows below $26 could follow.

And so UBER is in a precarious spot at the moment. Technically, support has to hold. Fundamentally, the stock isnÃ¢ÂÂt cheap. And sentiment toward similar names seems to be negative and getting worse. The sell-off may not be over.

Splunk (SPLK)

Big data play Splunk (NASDAQ:) has seen a reasonably sharp sell-off from mid-February highs. The second of our big stock charts suggests it could get worse:

For market bears, such a move hardly would be surprising. Even looking to fiscal 2021 (ending January) guidance, SPLK stock still trades at nearly 8x sales. Non-GAAP operating profits this year are guided to roughly zero. Splunk is transitioning its model to the cloud Ã¢ÂÂ a shift to which its chief executive officer Ã¢ÂÂ and growing quickly. Still, those investors who long have worried about software valuations will hardly see SPLK as a value play.

As with UBER, the chart shows significant risk if support doesnÃ¢ÂÂt hold near current levels. And for both stocks, that seems to require the market to get back to its 2019 ways, where growth trumped valuation. Without that shift, even investors looking to buy the dip may look elsewhere.

Carvana (CVNA)

The third of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts, Carvana (NYSE:), looks much like the first two. The same concerns hold:

Even relative to other growth names, sentiment can get worse. Carvana remains sharply unprofitable. Its shares trade at over 3x 2019 revenue despite relatively thin gross profits. Automobile stocks are plunging at the moment, which suggests investors are projecting weak industry revenue going forward. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs a real risk of decelerating revenue growth, yet that deceleration still doesnÃ¢ÂÂt look priced in.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.