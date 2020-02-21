3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Twilio, VF Corp, and EQM Midstream

Trading Thursday seems like a microcosm of this market. U.S. stocks set new all-time highs in the morning. After major indices stumbled midday amid rising fears, investors once again bought the dip. Those indices did close in the red, but maintain a chance to close the week strong.

This simply seems like a more volatile market, even if volatility as measured by the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index is well within the historical range. And itÃ¢ÂÂs definitely been a split market, with tech continuing to rise while sectors like energy and retail struggle.

FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts look at three names that highlight year-to-date trading. All three stocks have made big moves so far this year. They represent three of the sectors with the most consistent Ã¢ÂÂ if not necessarily positive Ã¢ÂÂ performance. Interestingly, they might all have a path to at least a bounce, and maybe significant upside.

Twilio (TWLO)

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs a lot going on in the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts. But from a technical perspective, at least, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a case that the rally in Twilio (NYSE:) stock should continue:

The bearish case is that resistance has held around $131 repeatedly going back to last summer. Volatile trading since a mixed earnings report early this month doesnÃ¢ÂÂt look all that bullish. While a golden cross looms, TWLO could see a bearish inverted head-and-shoulders pattern as well. Even the uptrend looks more like a narrowing ascending wedge, often a reversal pattern.

VF Corporation (VFC)

As the second of our big stock charts shows, investors have decided that apparel maker V.F. Corporation (NYSE:) is a buy under $85. The only question is if fundamental worries will change that sentiment:

The one technical concern, however, matches the fundamental worries. Recent trading looks like a flag/pennant formation Ã¢ÂÂ a continuation pattern. Meanwhile, V.F. Corp. has shown disappointing performance of late. Q2 earnings in October . ItÃ¢ÂÂs not as if the business is in disarray: full-year earnings per share guidance came down just pennies after the third quarter. But the Timberland brand is struggling, and the company hasnÃ¢ÂÂt quite delivered the numbers investors have expected. That combination raises risk ahead of the fourth quarter earnings report, likely due in May,

For now, however, VFC looks intriguing. This still is a company guiding for 16-18% growth in EPS this year Ã¢ÂÂ while trading at a little over 25x updated guidance. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a combination not available with too many stocks in this market. As long as that holds, VFC stock likely does as well.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

Lower natural gas prices have led shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:) to plunge. But the third of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows a recent bounce that could continue:

Source: Provided by Finviz One point worth noting: EQM isnÃ¢ÂÂt alone. The charts of other natural gas pipeline operators like Antero Midstream (NYSE:) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:) look rather similar. Those stocks actually have higher yields, at 24% and 22%, respectively. Those other charts, and yields, show that there is some sector-wide logic to the weakness in EQM.

One point worth noting: EQM isnÃ¢ÂÂt alone. The charts of other natural gas pipeline operators like (NYSE:) and (NYSE:) look rather similar. Those stocks actually have higher yields, at 24% and 22%, respectively. Those other charts, and yields, show that there is some sector-wide logic to the weakness in EQM. Still, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a case that at least some investors are mistaking natural gas price weakness for future volume weakness. And thereÃ¢ÂÂs a case that value buyers might again step in. Price and yield alone donÃ¢ÂÂt make a bull case, particularly in this market. Still, EQM and its peers look awfully cheap.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

