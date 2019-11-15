3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Snap, Pfizer and Splunk

U.S. stocks, by any broad market measure, trade at or near all-time highs. But in many ways, it doesn’t necessarily feel like it.

To be sure, there are pockets of strength. Semiconductor stocks keep moving higher, and from Nvidia (NASDAQ:) should drive further optimism toward that sector. The world’s two most valuable stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Apple (NASDAQ:), continue to rally.

But this doesn’t feel like a market in which rising tides are lifting all of the proverbial boats. Investors clearly are uncomfortable with the . 2019’s initial public offerings have mostly struggled. Usually, when broad market indices have reached all-time highs, skeptics are calling the gains a bubble, or something close. The trading within the market at the moment makes such an argument difficult to make.

Friday’s big stock charts highlight names who have been left out of the recent broad market rally. Two of the stocks are growth plays whose recent trading has been impacted by newly apparent concerns about valuation. Another shows the lack of investor appetite for ‘cheap’ stocks in sectors with significant external pressure.

All three are the kinds of names that usually run wild when the market has lost discipline. And so, in their own way, these three big stock charts might suggest that U.S. equities actually have more upside ahead.

Snap (SNAP)

A recurring theme in this space has been the idea that a market at all-time highs no longer seems to . Snap (NYSE:) is an epitome of that theme, and its chart suggests that investors need to make a decision:

Technically, there’s still a case for more downside in SNAP stock. A clear downtrend has emerged since SNAP stock failed for a second time to break resistance at $18. The 20-day moving average still can act as resistance, and SNAP is hugging the 50-day moving average in a bid to find near-term direction.

Pfizer (PFE)

It would seem to follow that if broad market indices are at all-time highs, and growth stocks are struggling, then value plays would be gaining. But as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE:) shows, that’s not necessarily the case. Even among so-called cheap stocks, the sector matters, and that might be not good news looking at the second of our big stock charts:

The pullback in PFE stock implies that investors need a real catalyst to jump into the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:) has rallied as investors come around to its acquisition of Celgene (NASDAQ:). Quieter names like PFE and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:) have struggled to drive consistent gains.

Splunk (SPLK)

If growth stocks do return to favor, Splunk (NASDAQ:) might be one of the biggest winners. As the last of Friday’s big stock charts shows, SPLK has struggled for most of 2019. But there’s a case for the weakness to reverse:

Of course, that trading on Thursday highlights the potential opportunity here. SPLK stock trades at about nine times revenue and 50x next year’s consensus earnings per share estimate. Those aren’t multiples that suggest that the stock is cheap. But they are more than reasonable in the context of growth stock valuations at the moment. And with earnings on tap next week, those multiples suggest that SPLK stock can rally off a big report.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.