3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: P&G, Walgreens, and Harley-Davidson

The key question facing U.S. stocks at the moment is: how much is left? The bull market almost certainly will enter its twelfth year in March (though by some measures, it ended, however briefly, in December 2018). The S&P 500 rose 29% in 2019 alone; the NASDAQ Composite performed even better. Equities are at all-time highs, and valuation multiples seem much the same.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) was one of the most impressive stocks of 2019. The 36% rise in PG stock perhaps doesnÃ¢ÂÂt seem that spectacular relative to the 29% increase in the S&P 500 or even the 22% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which PG is a component. But in context, the move is close to extraordinary.

After all, PG is a mega-cap and defensive name. Both characteristics suggest the stock should underperform in a bull market. CPG (consumer packaged goods) stocks as a whole posted smaller returns than the market, yet P&G stock outperformed pretty much every peer. At the same time, the stock managed to reverse a long-stagnant trend: shares gained less than 1% total in the previous four years.

Fundamentally, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a case for a modest decline as well. After a decade marked by cost-cutting, reorganization, and divestitures, P&G found the recipe for growth in fiscal 2019 (ending June). But thereÃ¢ÂÂs simply not much left in the way of catalysts. This now is a company likely to post mid-single-digit net profit growth whose stock trades at 25x the FY20 consensus earnings per share estimate. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a potentially dicey combination, particularly given that historically PG received at most a P/E multiple in the low 20s.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs possible the market, as it has in recent years, keeps bidding up names it views as quality. But thereÃ¢ÂÂs a strong case that at the least, the performance of PG stock this year will be much less impressive than it was in 2019.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:) seems to have found its footing. Shares have bounced about 20% since hitting a six-year low in late August. A cheap valuation, takeover speculation and better results across the sector have contributed.

Fundamentally, WBA is one of the Dow JonesÃ¢ÂÂ cheapest stocks, at less than 10x forward earnings. Rivals Rite Aid (NYSE:) and CVS Health (NYSE:) have shown signs of life after their recent earnings reports, with leveraged RAD stock in particular soaring. Walgreens earnings on Wednesday look like a potential catalyst.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:) managed to put in a bottom in late August. An eight-year low proved the nadir of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, and a gap up after third quarter earnings allowed the stock to re-test resistance above $40.

