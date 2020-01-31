3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Lyft, HD Supply, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The big stock charts featured this week have mostly been cautious at best. Owing to skittish broad market trading amid coronavirus fears, the focus mostly has been on stocks with potential downside, particularly if U.S. stocks began a long-awaited correction.

Underlying performance continues to be reasonably strong. Indeed, the three most valuable U.S. companies have posted impressive results this week, assuming AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) passes Alphabet (NASDAQ:,NASDAQ:GOOGL) for third place. And Amazon likely will move in behind Apple (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) after a blowout fourth quarter report on Thursday afternoon.

In that vein, FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts take a more optimistic perspective, focusing on names with potential upside ahead. Two of these stocks have attractive technical setups. Another has room for a bounce after support held. As always, broad market sentiment has to cooperate. But investors looking for trades with upside should take a long look at these three charts.

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:) stock has struggled since its initial public offering ten months ago. And no doubt many investors remain deeply skeptical of the ride-sharing model.

But the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows an attractive technical setup and a potential catalyst looming just a week and a half out:

HD Supply (HDS)

HD Supply (NASDAQ:) has a similar chart, but with one key difference: it looks like the breakout has begun. The second of our big stock charts looks bullish, and the industrial distributor has a solid fundamental case as well:

From a valuation perspective, thereÃ¢ÂÂs plenty of reason for optimism as well. HDS stock trades at a little over 13x fiscal 2021 (ending January) earnings per share estimates. Other industrial distributors like W.W. Grainger (NYSE:) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:) have far higher multiples. HD Supply is separating into two public companies in a bid to close that valuation gap which could create a near- to mid-term opportunity.

There are risks. Most notably, both technically and fundamentally HDS needs external conditions to stay positive. But HD Supply stock looks like an intriguing trade for market bulls who are wary of owning an unprofitable name like LYFT.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:) unsurprisingly has had a rough couple of sessions. The companyÃ¢ÂÂs casino operations in Macau are under significant threat from the spread of coronavirus in China and Asia more broadly.

But as the third of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows, there is hope for a reversal:

