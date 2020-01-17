3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: IBM, Abbott Labs, and FuelCell Energy

Earnings season looms next year at a key point for the market. U.S. stocks are at all-time highs, and need a strong batch of earnings reports to keep the momentum going.

International Business Machines (IBM)

IBM (NYSE:) is trying to rally ahead of its fourth quarter earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. But while the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts suggests some cause for optimism, recent history suggests reason for caution:

A strong report is necessary. IBMÃ¢ÂÂs acquisition of Red Hat closed in July, and was supposed to allow IBM to finally get back to growth. The company infamously went without generating year-over-year revenue growth, and returned to declines after breaking the streak in 2017. As a result, IBM stock has gained just 4.7% total over the past decade, while the S&P 500 has nearly tripled.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:) has posted much more impressive multi-year performance: shares in fact have more than doubled since late 2016. But resistance has been stiff of late, and Abbott Labs likely needs a strong fourth quarter report on Wednesday morning to break out:

Here, too, it likely takes a strong fourth quarter report for the stock to break out. Abbott will not only detail Q4 results next week, but will give guidance for 2020. Wall Street projects about 11% growth in earnings per share this year, a reasonably high bar to clear. ItÃ¢ÂÂs too simplistic to argue that ABT will rise if guidance exceeds expectations and falls if it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt Ã¢ÂÂ but it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt seem too far off. At the least, the second of our big stock charts suggests it will be exceedingly difficult to break out if Abbott canÃ¢ÂÂt deliver an above-consensus outlook.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:) has been one of the marketÃ¢ÂÂs best stocks in the past seven months, gaining over 1,500% from late June lows. And the third of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts suggests the rally could have another leg:

Source: Provided by Finviz That said, taking the broader view, the risks become apparent simply from the chart. Amazingly, FCEL stock is down 65.5% over the past year even after the enormous rally of late. It has declined 98.6% in the last five years. FuelCell Energy has delivered optimism before, but itÃ¢ÂÂs always disappointed.

