3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: General Motors, Charles Schwab, and LyondellBasell

It certainly seems like U.S. stocks are in a holding pattern at the moment. Another day of quiet trading means major market indices are basically flat over the past three sessions.

The lack of movement makes some sense. A hugely important batch of earnings reports loom next week, with four of the five most valuable U.S.-listed companies Ã¢ÂÂ Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:) Ã¢ÂÂ releasing earnings. The impeachment trial is dominating the headlines. And there are some signs of weakness in broader macroeconomic performance.

Of course, those factors also suggest that some sort of movement is coming, particularly given that the last two earnings season peaks led a July sell-off and catalyzed an October rally. FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts feature three names that on their own seem set to make a move, each of which could be amplified by broader sentiment.

General Motors (GM)

On a forward price-to-earnings basis, General Motors (NYSE:) is the fourth-cheapest stock in the S&P 500. But low valuation alone has done little for GM stock, which has remained stuck for years.

That may not change for some time Ã¢ÂÂ if ever. But the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts does at least suggest some near-term optimism ahead of earnings early next month:

Fundamentally, again, the valuation seems ridiculously attractive. GM stock trades at 5.5x forward earnings. Its dividend yields 4.4%. There are worries, among them Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ and the rise of self-driving cars and electric vehicles from the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:). But even those worries would seem to be priced in to at least some extent.

(NASDAQ:). But even those worries would seem to be priced in to at least some extent. Source: Provided by Finviz But the core problem here is that the same bull case has held for years now and GM stock has gone nowhere. It generally has outperformed rival Ford (NYSE:), but thatÃ¢ÂÂs a low bar to clear. General Motors still has a lot of work to do to change sentiment to the point where it can have a bull case that goes beyond Ã¢ÂÂits stock is too cheap.Ã¢ÂÂ But itÃ¢ÂÂs possible, if not likely, that the stock might be at least a little too cheap from a near-term perspective.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE:) isnÃ¢ÂÂt as cheap as GM. Its long-term performance hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been quite as stagnant, but there are some similarities between the stories. The second of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs stock charts also suggests potential near-term bullishness:

Schwab stock isnÃ¢ÂÂt as cheap as GM, but at 19x 2020 earnings per share estimates is hardly expensive. Multiples pro forma for the TD Ameritrade deal are even lower. But there are fundamental worries facing a well-known U.S. consumer brand. Commissions in the industry are going to zero. Lower interest rates have pressured income from cash held in customer accounts. And SCHW stock has struggled over a broader period: shares actually are down 12% over the past two years.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

LyondellBasell (NYSE:) is another value play that has struggled to drive shareholder value. But the third of our big stock charts looks much more concerning:

The trading looks particularly worrisome given that LyondellBasell reports fourth quarter earnings next week. The lack of confidence implied by recent trading doesnÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily bode well. ItÃ¢ÂÂs possible a lower price will mean lower expectations. But itÃ¢ÂÂs just as likely that the breakdown in LYB suggests that some investors are predicting a weak report Ã¢ÂÂ and others wonÃ¢ÂÂt be swayed by even a better-than-expected quarter.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.